Nashville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. Here are a few adoptable pups who might be your new best friend.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mountain Cur mix

Labrador Retriever / Mountain Cur mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: SOARescue

Location: Nashville, TN

Floyd is part of the “Dolly Parton Litter,” born under an abandoned house and kept safe by their brave mama. This food‑loving, water‑loving pup is believed to have lots of Lab in him and enjoys people and other dogs. If you’re a Lab fan looking for a fun, social puppy to raise, Floyd could be a great match.

👉 Meet Floyd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Boston Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Location: Nashville, TN

Blanche is a gentle-hearted, affectionate girl who loves kisses, cuddles, and naps. She enjoys exploring and sniffing around, but her favorite place is curled up in a warm lap. If you’re looking for a calm, loving companion to share the couch and your heart, Blanche would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Blanche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: BESSIE

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

Location: Nashville, TN

BESSIE is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl waiting at Metro Animal Control for a second chance. With her rich, multi-toned coat and bright eyes, she’s ready for someone to come meet her, learn her personality, and give her a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet BESSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Nashville, TN, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.