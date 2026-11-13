📢 Comment on Vanderbilt air permit change within 30 days

Metro Public Health’s Air Pollution Control Division has received an application from Vanderbilt University, 110 21st Avenue South, Nashville to renew its Part 70 (Title V) air operating permit and add one small natural gas‑fired boiler.

By law, there is a 30‑day public comment period starting from the notice date: 2026-11-13.

You can:

Review the application and draft permit at Metro Public Health Department, Pollution Control Division, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville .

. Send comments by email to [email protected] or in writing to the Pollution Control office (must arrive within the 30‑day window).

or in writing to the Pollution Control office (must arrive within the 30‑day window). Request a public hearing in writing during the comment period if you want one held before the permit is issued.

For questions, call John Finke, 615-340-5653.

For ADA accommodations, contact Todd Baker, 615-340-0535.