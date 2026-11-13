⚠️ Vanderbilt University working through ransomware attack

Vanderbilt University in Nashville is recovering from a ransomware attack that has disrupted many of its IT systems.

As of the latest Monday evening update:

Campus Wi‑Fi is working

Access to most systems and applications is still restricted

The university plans to operate on a normal schedule Tuesday, with classes, student services, and staff work continuing

Faculty with grant submissions due this week are asked to contact Vice Provost for Research and Innovation Susan Marguiles for help submitting.

A ransomware group called BYOD has claimed it locked university databases and stole data, including more than 1 million Social Security numbers, names, emails, and phone numbers, but Vanderbilt has not confirmed any data breach yet.

Vanderbilt Health says its own systems are unaffected and it is still treating patients, but its employees have been told not to use university IT systems until further notice.

The university said it would share another update by 9 a.m. CT Tuesday on the status of systems and applications.