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Nashville
Frost and freeze expected across Nashville tonight
8 days ago
The Nashville area will see its coldest day since mid-March on Friday, November 13, 2026, with widespread frost and a freeze expected Friday night. Residents should protect plants, pets, and any vulnerable outdoor items from the cold.
This content is adapted from materials provided by nc5
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