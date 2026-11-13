Nashville and the nearby area have some solid openings right now if you care about safety, animals, or the environment. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Nashville, TN (role can be based anywhere in the United States )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Senior consulting role leading environmental permitting for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, renewables, and carbon sequestration projects. You’ll guide big energy clients through FERC and NEPA processes, manage multi-site teams, and help shape national energy infrastructure strategy.

Employer: Worthington Steel

Location: Antioch, TN (supporting Antioch, Smyrna, TN & Glasgow, KY facilities)

(supporting Antioch, Smyrna, TN & Glasgow, KY facilities) Salary: $68,000–$100,000/year (pay based on performance)

(pay based on performance) Type: Full-time

Lead Environmental, Health & Safety across three plants, owning OSHA/EPA compliance, ISO 14001/45001 systems, training, and audits. Comes with premium benefits from day one, 401(k) with company contributions, quarterly profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: High Country K9 LLC

High Country K9 LLC Location: Nashville & Franklin, TN (routes across Davidson, Williamson & Rutherford counties)

(routes across Davidson, Williamson & Rutherford counties) Pay: $1,500/week guaranteed draw + 100% tips (typical $1,700–$2,000/week )

(typical ) Type: Full-time (3–4 days/week)

Work one-on-one with dogs in a mobile grooming van—no cages or crowded salon. Company provides the van, tools, products, and booked routes, and there’s a path to grow into a manager role if you want more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Middle Tennessee.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.