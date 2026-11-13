Nashville’s education job scene is busy right now, with options both in and out of the classroom. Here are several roles where you can teach, train, or support learners in different ways.

Employer: Amazon

Amazon Location: Nashville, TN (Workplace Health & Safety team)

(Workplace Health & Safety team) Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $116,500 – $157,600/year

Design modern training for Amazon’s global safety teams, using tools like Articulate Storyline/Rise and Adobe Creative Suite. Great fit if you love turning complex info into clear, engaging learning and want a role that mixes instructional design, project management, and data-driven improvement.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN (travel across division; some work from home)

(travel across division; some work from home) Type: Full-time

Lead OR nursing education across HCA hospitals, from onboarding to ongoing skills training. Ideal for a CNOR-certified RN with strong acute-care experience who enjoys coaching nurses, building education programs, and traveling up to 75% of the time.

Employer: Durham School Services

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Train and evaluate school bus drivers, run safety meetings, and investigate incidents to keep student transportation safe. Good match if you have commercial driving experience, know student transport rules, and like hands-on coaching with a mix of office and field work.

Employer: Crest Language Services LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid remote)

Type: Contract / As needed

Pay: Up to $50/hour (e.g., $50/hr onsite, 2-hour minimum; $30 per scheduled phone or video call, 1-hour minimum)

Join as an independent contractor interpreter for English plus Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, or other languages. You pick which assignments to accept, with flexible hours and a mix of onsite and work-from-home interpreting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Nashville employers are hiring for education and training talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.