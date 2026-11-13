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🎓 Nashville Education Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Nashville’s education job scene is busy right now, with options both in and out of the classroom. Here are several roles where you can teach, train, or support learners in different ways.
Sr. Learning Experience Designer, Workplace Health & Safety
- Employer: Amazon
- Location: Nashville, TN (Workplace Health & Safety team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Nashville): $116,500 – $157,600/year
Design modern training for Amazon’s global safety teams, using tools like Articulate Storyline/Rise and Adobe Creative Suite. Great fit if you love turning complex info into clear, engaging learning and want a role that mixes instructional design, project management, and data-driven improvement.
Specialty Nurse Educator – Operating Room
- Employer: HCA Healthcare
- Location: Nashville, TN (travel across division; some work from home)
- Type: Full-time
Lead OR nursing education across HCA hospitals, from onboarding to ongoing skills training. Ideal for a CNOR-certified RN with strong acute-care experience who enjoys coaching nurses, building education programs, and traveling up to 75% of the time.
Safety Trainer
- Employer: Durham School Services
- Location: Antioch, TN
- Type: Full-time
Train and evaluate school bus drivers, run safety meetings, and investigate incidents to keep student transportation safe. Good match if you have commercial driving experience, know student transport rules, and like hands-on coaching with a mix of office and field work.
Interpreters – Onsite, Video Remote & Telephone
- Employer: Crest Language Services LLC
- Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Contract / As needed
- Pay: Up to $50/hour (e.g., $50/hr onsite, 2-hour minimum; $30 per scheduled phone or video call, 1-hour minimum)
Join as an independent contractor interpreter for English plus Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, or other languages. You pick which assignments to accept, with flexible hours and a mix of onsite and work-from-home interpreting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Nashville employers are hiring for education and training talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.