Nashville’s creative scene is busy right now, especially around digital learning and local news. If you’re into content, media, or storytelling, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PARSETEK INC

PARSETEK INC Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Write and shape educational content with a focus on digital learning and web design. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in an education-related field (master’s preferred) and 5+ years in education plus strong tech skills around online learning tools.

Employer: CENTSTONE SERVICES LLC

CENTSTONE SERVICES LLC Location: Tennessee (preference for TN-based candidates)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building digital learning modules, fixing ADA accessibility, and updating web content. You’ll work with HTML, CSS, Drupal, SCORM, and educational tech—ideal if you have an education-related degree and 5+ years in education plus strong attention to detail.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (WKRN-TV)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Shoot and edit video for breaking news and major events in Nashville. You’ll run cameras, edit for TV and digital, and operate live trucks. A good match if you’re a creative shooter who can work any shift and handle fast, daily news deadlines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you don’t see at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.