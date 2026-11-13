Nashville’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from stadium kitchens to hotel rooftops. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced work, guest energy, and steady hours.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hr + tips

Hands-on role working all stations, making burgers, shakes, and more in a busy, upbeat spot. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible team members.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN (1101 Church St.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Daytime salad/cold station role with Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:30 pm hours, no nights or weekends. Free staff meal, free parking, and benefits through Compass Group.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Management (internship category on listing)

Lead shifts, coach the team, and keep food quality and service on point. Competitive pay with quarterly bonuses, free on-shift meals, paid vacation/holidays, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Management (internship category on listing)

Similar leadership role in another Panera location, focused on guest experience and team development. Good fit if you have 1+ year of restaurant management and want bonus potential and growth.

Employer: Eurest USA

Location: Nashville, TN (Caterpillar Financial, West End Ave.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$20/hr

Back-of-house utility role: dishroom, cleaning, stocking, and basic support. Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–3:00 pm, plus benefits, retirement plan, and employee discounts.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Executive-level

Lead all culinary operations for a major sports venue, from menu design to team training and cost control. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, flexible time off, and other Compass Group benefits.

Employer: Lettuce Entertain You

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Host (other)

Front-door role at a brand-new Sushi-san with modern Japanese food and relaxed hospitality. Offers restaurant discounts, medical/dental/vision options, paid vacation for qualifying staff, 401(k), and an employee assistance program.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN (Asurion Café)

Type: Part-time / On-call

Pay: $19–$22/hr

Daytime cooking role, Monday–Thursday, 6:30 am–3:00 pm, with free staff meals and parking. Great if you have 5+ years’ cooking experience and want weekday-only flexibility.

Employer: True Food Kitchen

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Hourly management (internship category on listing)

Helps run busy shifts, support FOH staff, and keep service smooth in a health-focused concept. Offers dining discounts, health options for part-time, paid volunteer time, and growth into higher leadership.

Employer: Four Seasons

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN (SoBro)

Type: Part-time / On-call

Provide luxury nail services in a high-end spa setting with views of the Cumberland River. Competitive wages, training, global Four Seasons hotel discounts, free staff meals, and uniform dry cleaning.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Nashville, TN (TSU – Blue Print Dining Hall)

Type: Full-time

Dishroom and light maintenance role keeping the dining hall clean and safe. Good entry point into campus dining with training, flexible hours (including evenings/weekends), and room to grow.

Employer: Gaylord Hotels (Marriott)

Location: Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $72,000–$96,000/year + bonus eligible

Oversee restaurants/bars and room service at a major resort, leading teams and driving guest satisfaction and financial results. Strong fit if you have multi-year F&B leadership experience and want big-resort benefits.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.50/hr, with up to $1.50/hr in raises in year one

Fast-paced kitchen role cooking chicken fingers and sides with music up and a team vibe. Weekly pay (in most states), flexible scheduling, paid time off (eligible roles), 401(k) with match, and mental health support.

Employer: Herschend / Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Bartender (other)

Craft cocktails and serve guests at Jolene’s, an 85-seat rooftop lounge in Dolly’s new hotel. Great for experienced bartenders who want to be part of an opening team in a music-themed, high-visibility property.

Employer: TouchPoint (Compass Group)

Location: Nashville, TN market

Type: Full-time, Executive Chef

Traveling executive chef role supporting multiple hospitals with menu planning, cost control, and team leadership. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, and more.

Employer: TouchPoint

Location: Nashville, TN (St. Thomas Midtown)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $19–$22/hr

Hospital cook role with Wednesday–Sunday, 4:30 am–12:30 pm shifts. Paid time off, benefits, and a mission-driven environment focused on serving patients and families.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (Sheraton Music City)**

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Clean and reset guest rooms at a large hotel with 410 rooms and big meeting space. Free parking, complimentary meals, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and hotel discounts.

Employer: Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

Location: Nashville, TN (West End)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $20–$25/hr including tips

FOH role in a well-known BBQ joint, with flexible schedules, paid vacation, health benefits, 50% off shift meals, and a strong focus on internal growth.

Employer: Flik Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN (1101 Church St.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Duplicate of the Asurion Café cold food role, listed under a slightly different Compass brand. Same weekday, daytime schedule, free staff meal, free parking, and benefits.

Employer: VEGE-LICIOUS

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Dishwasher (other)

Entry-level dishwashing role with no experience required. Good fit if you want to get started in restaurants, keep things clean and organized, and work in a team-focused environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring. Nashville’s hospitality scene moves fast, so don’t wait too long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.