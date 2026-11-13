Nashville’s manufacturing scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already skilled on the shop floor.

Here are several full-time roles hiring now in Nashville, TN.

Employer: Lee Company

Lee Company Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role doing basic fabrication, assembly, and repair of sheet metal products in a manufacturing shop. No experience required, and you get free trade training, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Precision Castparts (Greer Stop Nut)

Precision Castparts (Greer Stop Nut) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (starts 5:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Experienced Tool & Die Maker role using lathes, mills, grinders, and EDM equipment to support aerospace and nautical fastener production. Offers weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) with up to 5% match, paid holidays, and overtime opportunities without mandatory overtime.

Employer: Pull-A-Part

Pull-A-Part Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on outdoor role helping process vehicles, dismantle parts, and keep production moving at a busy auto recycling yard. Comes with low-cost or free medical, dental, vision, free life & short-term disability, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, plus on-the-job training and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers room to learn and move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.