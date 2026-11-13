Nashville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled hands are in high demand. If you like working with tools, staying active, and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Entry-level construction role on commercial projects. You’ll handle site cleanup, trenching, scaffolding, and assist other trades while working with a wide range of tools and equipment. Good fit if you can lift up to 70 lbs, handle heights, and want to grow in commercial construction.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial plumbing projects from planning to completion. You’ll build budgets and schedules, coordinate techs and subs, manage change orders, and keep work on code and on time. Ideal for someone with strong plumbing knowledge who likes both field and office coordination.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Estimator role with a major mechanical contractor bidding HVAC and plumbing projects. You’ll review blueprints, manage vendor/sub bids, and support projects before and after award. Requires 4–5+ years estimating experience; offers benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), profit sharing, and even Free Lunch Friday.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $29.69/hour (flat-rate, based on work completed)

Hands-on auto tech role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic repairs with room to grow into more advanced diagnostics. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses for each passed.

Employer: Tuffo Electrical LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (Middle Tennessee jobsites)

Type: Full-time

Field electrician role installing and troubleshooting electrical systems on commercial and residential projects. Monday–Thursday field schedule, health insurance, 2 weeks PTO + 8 paid holidays, and room to advance in a growing company. Journeyman license preferred.

Employer: Red Moon Consultants

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Temporary

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00/hour

Install and service fire alarm and other low-voltage systems on commercial and industrial sites. You’ll read blueprints/CAD, pull cable, test systems, and help keep life-safety systems running right. Great for someone with fire alarm or low-voltage experience who likes detailed technical work.

Employer: Industrial equipment & compressed air provider

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, field service

Pay: $27 – $37/hour (depending on compressor experience)

Travel to customer sites to troubleshoot and repair industrial air compressors and related equipment. Includes a company service vehicle, technical training, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition assistance, and relocation help. Strong fit if you already know rotary screw or oil-free systems.

Employer: Express Pull N Save

Location: Nashville, TN 37207

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Hands-on yard role processing and placing cars in a self-service used auto parts yard—draining fluids, removing wheels/parts, and keeping rows clean. No experience needed, Monday–Friday 8–5 with some Saturdays, plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO. Apply in person at 400 W Trinity Ln.

Employer: Hoar Program Management

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Temporary

Support commercial and industrial construction sites with material handling, trenching, site cleanup, and basic tool operation. Requires 6+ months construction laborer experience and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: EventWorks

Location: Nashville, TN 37209

Type: Full-time

Lead a woodshop focused on event equipment—repair, maintenance, and building new pieces. Needs at least 1 year of carpentry and maintenance experience, plus a driver’s license. Offers weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonuses, and growth potential across multiple locations.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.