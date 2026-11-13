Nashville has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from crisis lines to child advocacy and one-off babysitting gigs.

Below are several community and social service roles you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Centerstone

Centerstone Location: Nashville, TN (must live in Middle Tennessee)

(must live in Middle Tennessee) Type: Full-time , hybrid, grant-funded through June 17, 2027

, hybrid, grant-funded through Pay: Listed pay range: $15.75–$22.00/hour (posting also notes $25/hour for this grant role)

Support people facing mental health crises after severe weather and other natural disasters. You’ll do screenings, short-term counseling, referrals, and resource connections by phone and in person, with mileage reimbursement and strong benefits.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: One-time afternoon sitting job (listed as full-time on site)

One-time (listed as full-time on site) Schedule: Mon, Nov 16, 2026 – 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Watch a 2-year-old boy at home for a short afternoon play session—no feeding, bathing, or bedtime. Great if you enjoy toddlers, are okay with a friendly Lab, and want a simple, low-stress gig.

Employer: Cumberland Heights

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: PRN (as-needed), 1st & 2nd shifts, campus-based

Help support patients in addiction treatment by assisting counselors, leading groups, and keeping the milieu safe and therapeutic. Good fit if you’re interested in recovery work, can handle crisis situations, and like a mix of direct care and group support.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: One-time overnight-evening sitting job (listed as full-time on site)

One-time (listed as full-time on site) Schedule: Fri, Nov 13, 2026 – 10:00 PM to Sat, Nov 14, 2026 – 2:00 AM

Care for an 8-year-old and 10-year-old while parents are at a concert, focusing on bedtime routines and light feeding. No driving or bathing, and no dogs or cats—ideal if you like older kids and late-night shifts.

Employer: Nashville Children’s Alliance

Location: Nashville, TN (Family Safety Center)

(Family Safety Center) Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead a team that supports non-offending caregivers after child abuse allegations. You’ll supervise Family Support Specialists, provide crisis intervention and advocacy, manage resources and data, and help families access therapy and victim services, with PTO, 20 holidays, insurance, and wellness time.

Employer: Centerstone

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thu–Mon, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Pay: $16.50–$23.10/hour

Join a 24/7 suicide-prevention call team doing clinical screenings, risk assessments, safety planning, and crisis intervention by phone. Strong option for recent grads in behavioral health who want hands-on crisis work plus solid benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.