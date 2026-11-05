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Utah
HCA Highlights Spine Care at Lone Peak Hospital
4 days ago
HCA Healthcare reports that its physicians perform more than 70,000 spine surgeries and procedures each year across its system, including care provided at Lone Peak Hospital in Utah, where patient Kat King received both emergency care and spine surgery and described feeling safe, cared for, and not alone. More information: https://t.co/TEaTNz9kwl
This content is adapted from materials provided by HCA Healthcare
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