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Nashville

Inmate dies after delayed ambulance access

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIJq9_1Gp8VvIG00

A 24-year-old inmate died at a Nashville prison after a medical emergency in which it took 19 minutes for staff to provide the security codes needed to send an ambulance. A similar delay happened weeks earlier following Christa Pike's botched execution. More information: https://t.co/OgpMTGCKWZ

This content is adapted from materials provided by NewsChannel 5

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