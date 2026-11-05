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Nashville
Inmate dies after delayed ambulance access
6 days ago
A 24-year-old inmate died at a Nashville prison after a medical emergency in which it took 19 minutes for staff to provide the security codes needed to send an ambulance. A similar delay happened weeks earlier following Christa Pike's botched execution. More information: https://t.co/OgpMTGCKWZ
This content is adapted from materials provided by NewsChannel 5
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