🎓 Several Nashville Education Jobs, From Pre‑K to College Support

Nashville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to big school districts and universities. If you like helping students grow, there’s a nice mix of classroom and support roles open.

Employer: Chamberlain University

Location: Nashville, TN (onsite, Monday–Friday)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.70–$33.84/hour (expected range)

Help nursing and health‑professions students stay on track by answering questions, solving problems, and connecting them with campus resources. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year in higher ed or customer service, and enjoy event planning, data tools, and one‑on‑one student support.

Employer: Lotus Learning Center (via Acquire4Hire)

Location: Nashville, TN (East/North Nashville & Madison area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a toddler classroom in a family‑owned, play‑based early childhood program. You’ll guide curriculum, mentor your team, and partner closely with families; 3+ years lead teacher experience is required, and perks include discounted childcare, paid holidays, two weeks’ vacation, and a monthly medical stipend.

Employer: Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Location: Nashville, TN (school-based)

Type: Full-time, 201-day school year

Pay: Starting at $20.69/hour

Step into classrooms when teachers are out and keep learning moving with lesson delivery, supervision, grading, and tutoring. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree or 60+ college credits and 1–3 years of work experience, plus flexibility to cover both short‑ and long‑term needs.

Employer: Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Location: Nashville, TN (school-based)

Type: Full-time, 201-day school year

Pay: Starting at $53,610.04/year

Teach Pre‑K students with a focus on hands‑on learning, early literacy and math, and social‑emotional skills. Requires a bachelor’s in education/related field, a current Tennessee teaching license, and Early Childhood Education certification.

Employer: Primrose School of Nashville 12 South

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work with young children using Primrose’s Balanced Learning curriculum, with lesson plans provided so you can focus on connection and classroom care. No prior experience is required, and benefits include health, dental, vision, training, and a supportive on‑site leadership team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—schools and centers here love to grow talent over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.