🚔 Nashville Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry to TS/SCI

Nashville’s safety and security scene is busy right now, from airport dispatch to private security to high‑level intel roles. If you’re steady under pressure and like helping people, there’s a wide range of options here.

Employer: Troubadour Golf and Field Club

Location: Outside Nashville, TN (private community, 30 miles south)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, armed supervisory role

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a team of armed officers at a high-end private club, handling training, inspections, and emergency response. Good fit if you have 4+ years armed security/law enforcement/military, Tennessee armed guard license, and want leadership plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holiday pay).

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (Guard enlistment required)

Pay: Most non‑prior service earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

You’ll intercept and analyze foreign communications to support U.S. defense, with paid training, GI Bill, tuition help, retirement benefits, and low‑cost life insurance. Great if you’re 17–35, can pass a physical and background, and want intel skills that can transfer to agencies like NSA/FBI/CIA.

Employer: Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (BNA)

Location: Nashville International Airport, TN

Type: Full-time, 24/7 operation

Starting Salary: $49,559 as Trainee; $51,032 after training/probation

Work in BNA’s 24‑hour communications center, dispatching airport police and fire, monitoring alarms/CCTV, and handling emergency and non‑emergency calls. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, life, disability, paid leave, educational assistance) and steady shifts (A/B/C). U.S. citizenship, HS diploma/GED, and clear background required.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Antioch, TN (greater Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.96/hour

Day‑shift role at a logistics/distribution site, focused on access control, patrols, and driving. You’ll verify credentials, monitor freight yards and docks, and respond to incidents. Requires valid driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, background and drug screen, with medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, and extra shifts available through their app.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, contingent on contract award

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level signals intelligence role supporting all‑source analysis and operational planning. Requires 7+ years SIGINT experience, formal SIGINT training, and an active TS/SCI. You’ll fuse SIGINT with other intel, write reports/briefings, and coordinate with IC and joint partners.

Employer: Cumberland Heights Foundation

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, primarily weekdays with on‑call/critical staffing

Salary: Not listed

Campus‑wide safety role at a treatment center, focused on environment of care, life safety, alarms, drills, and incident reporting. You’ll walk the grounds daily, coordinate with maintenance/housekeeping, manage drills and emergency plans, and track vendors and work orders. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401k match, and PTO; requires valid driver’s license and strong organization.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, contingent on contract award

Salary: Not listed

High‑end CI analyst role tracking foreign intelligence threats and emerging tech risks to U.S. interests. Needs TS/SCI, plus 12+ years CI‑related experience with a master’s (or 17 years + bachelor’s). You’ll lead deep‑dive CI studies, shape CI strategies, and teach on collection operations.

Employer: Solaren Risk Management

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Contract, Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $35–$40/hour

Extra‑duty work for sworn officers, often in bar/downtown settings, focused on safety and conflict management. You’ll use your law enforcement background for investigations, incident handling, and crowd control. Department approval to work bars is required; commission card/armed guard license preferred.

Employer: First Coast Security

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑friendly unarmed role with full training, including help getting your state guard card and CPR. You’ll patrol, monitor access, watch cameras, write reports, and assist visitors. Good fit if you’re 18+, can pass background/drug checks, and want a clear path to advance into supervisory roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or upcoming classes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.