📢 Volunteer to provide free tax prep with United Way VITA

📢 Help neighbors get free tax help with United Way VITA

United Way of Greater Nashville is looking for volunteers for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers free tax preparation to low- and moderate-income taxpayers across Middle Tennessee.

Volunteers can serve as greeters, tax preparers, quality reviewers, or site coordinators. No tax experience is needed—you’ll get free IRS-certified training.

Training for new volunteers: starts in December and continues through January

starts in and continues through Tax prep season: begins in late January

begins in Volunteers can choose their site location, role, and training schedule.

To learn more or sign up, visit VolunteerForVITA.org or join a virtual monthly info session (sign-up is available through the same site).

If you need free tax filing help, starting in January you can find a nearby VITA site at UnitedWayFileFree.com, or contact United Way’s 211 Helpline by dialing 211 or texting your ZIP code to 898-211.