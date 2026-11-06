📣 Nashville Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Nashville’s sales scene is hot right now—lots of face-to-face roles, plus a few big-league leadership spots with serious earning potential.

Employer: Inizio Engage

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67K – $124K base (plus potential incentives)

Work with a top biotech partner (Genentech) selling specialty brands in immunology/rheumatology. Great fit if you’ve got B2B/B2C sales, a bachelor’s degree, and want strong benefits, paid leave, and growth in pharma.

Employer: Goosehead Insurance

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Earnings: $100K+ average first year (base + uncapped commissions/bonuses)

Build a book of business through real estate and mortgage referrals while Goosehead pays for your insurance licensing and training. Strong upside, stock purchase plan, 401(k) match, and clear paths into leadership or even business ownership.

Employer: Courier Express

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hunt for new delivery/logistics accounts while growing existing ones across the region. Ideal if you have a degree or 2+ years of sales (transportation a plus) and like prospecting, networking, and owning a territory.

Employer: Capital One (Auto Finance)

Location: Nashville, TN (regional role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $187,300 – $213,700 (Director level, plus incentives)

Lead a team of 8–10 Area Sales Managers in auto finance, with heavy field coaching and up to 60% travel. Best for experienced leaders with 4–5+ years in auto finance/indirect lending and a strong track record managing teams.

Employer: Brand Fusion

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Represent multiple brands at events and retail activations around town. No experience needed—great entry into sales/marketing if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want training plus growth into leadership or account management.

Employer: ImpactBio (for Alembic Therapeutics)

Location: South Central region – based in/around Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time/Other

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead and coach a team of early-career pharma reps for a new U.S. antibiotic launch. Perfect if you have 5+ years pharma sales leadership, love field coaching, and want to build a high-performance team from the ground up.

Employer: Brand Fusion

Location: Nashville, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $750 – $950 per week (weekly pay + uncapped commission)

Work live events and pop-up campaigns for well-known brands—talk with customers, explain offers, and help with sign-ups. Good for friendly, social people who want fast starts, paid training, and a path into team leadership.

Employer: Omni Nashville Hotel

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hotel sales management role selling group rooms and event space at a major downtown property. Great if you have 1+ year hotel and sales experience and want strong training, growth, and hotel stay discounts.

Employer: Sonesta

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Anticipated range not listed, but includes robust benefits

Own the full catering sales cycle for weddings, meetings, and events—prospecting, proposals, BEOs, and on-site coordination. Good match if you have 2+ years in catering/hotel/event sales and love turning client ideas into polished events.

Employer: Heart'n Soul Hospice

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Field-based healthcare sales calling on physicians, hospitals, and senior communities to grow hospice referrals. Best for mission-driven sellers with 3–5 years sales (healthcare preferred) and strong relationship-building skills.

Employer: Modern Roofing LLC – Nashville

Location: Nashville, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time / Contract

Pay: $55,000 – $150,000+ per year (base + commissions/bonuses; some listings note $75K–$150K)

Door-to-door territory sales helping homeowners with storm damage insurance claims—includes roof inspections and adjuster meetings. High upside if you’re competitive, okay with ladders/roofs, and want paid training plus flexible schedule.

Employer: Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based after paid training (exact range not listed)

In-home sales role focused on electrical/generator projects—run consultations, design solutions, and close deals. Comes with paid training, company vehicle, strong benefits, and is ideal for someone with 5+ years sales and solid technical/estimation skills.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.