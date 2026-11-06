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📣 Nashville Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Paths
Nashville’s sales scene is hot right now—lots of face-to-face roles, plus a few big-league leadership spots with serious earning potential.
Pharmaceutical Field Sales Representative
Employer: Inizio Engage
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $67K – $124K base (plus potential incentives)
Work with a top biotech partner (Genentech) selling specialty brands in immunology/rheumatology. Great fit if you’ve got B2B/B2C sales, a bachelor’s degree, and want strong benefits, paid leave, and growth in pharma.
Corporate Sales Account Executive I – Nashville
Employer: Goosehead Insurance
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Earnings: $100K+ average first year (base + uncapped commissions/bonuses)
Build a book of business through real estate and mortgage referrals while Goosehead pays for your insurance licensing and training. Strong upside, stock purchase plan, 401(k) match, and clear paths into leadership or even business ownership.
Regional Account Manager
Employer: Courier Express
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hunt for new delivery/logistics accounts while growing existing ones across the region. Ideal if you have a degree or 2+ years of sales (transportation a plus) and like prospecting, networking, and owning a territory.
Regional Sales Manager – Nashville / Cincinnati / Columbus
Employer: Capital One (Auto Finance)
Location: Nashville, TN (regional role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $187,300 – $213,700 (Director level, plus incentives)
Lead a team of 8–10 Area Sales Managers in auto finance, with heavy field coaching and up to 60% travel. Best for experienced leaders with 4–5+ years in auto finance/indirect lending and a strong track record managing teams.
Brand Engagement Associate (Face-to-Face Sales)
Employer: Brand Fusion
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)
Represent multiple brands at events and retail activations around town. No experience needed—great entry into sales/marketing if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want training plus growth into leadership or account management.
Regional Sales Manager – Pharmaceutical Sales (Pivya® Launch)
Employer: ImpactBio (for Alembic Therapeutics)
Location: South Central region – based in/around Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time/Other
Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Lead and coach a team of early-career pharma reps for a new U.S. antibiotic launch. Perfect if you have 5+ years pharma sales leadership, love field coaching, and want to build a high-performance team from the ground up.
Promotional Events Assistant
Employer: Brand Fusion
Location: Nashville, TN (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $750 – $950 per week (weekly pay + uncapped commission)
Work live events and pop-up campaigns for well-known brands—talk with customers, explain offers, and help with sign-ups. Good for friendly, social people who want fast starts, paid training, and a path into team leadership.
Sales Manager
Employer: Omni Nashville Hotel
Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level hotel sales management role selling group rooms and event space at a major downtown property. Great if you have 1+ year hotel and sales experience and want strong training, growth, and hotel stay discounts.
Catering Sales Manager
Employer: Sonesta
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Anticipated range not listed, but includes robust benefits
Own the full catering sales cycle for weddings, meetings, and events—prospecting, proposals, BEOs, and on-site coordination. Good match if you have 2+ years in catering/hotel/event sales and love turning client ideas into polished events.
Community Liaison
Employer: Heart'n Soul Hospice
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Field-based healthcare sales calling on physicians, hospitals, and senior communities to grow hospice referrals. Best for mission-driven sellers with 3–5 years sales (healthcare preferred) and strong relationship-building skills.
Storm Damage Specialist – Paid Training
Employer: Modern Roofing LLC – Nashville
Location: Nashville, TN (in person)
Type: Full-time / Contract
Pay: $55,000 – $150,000+ per year (base + commissions/bonuses; some listings note $75K–$150K)
Door-to-door territory sales helping homeowners with storm damage insurance claims—includes roof inspections and adjuster meetings. High upside if you’re competitive, okay with ladders/roofs, and want paid training plus flexible schedule.
Project Manager (Electrical/Generator Sales)
Employer: Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Commission-based after paid training (exact range not listed)
In-home sales role focused on electrical/generator projects—run consultations, design solutions, and close deals. Comes with paid training, company vehicle, strong benefits, and is ideal for someone with 5+ years sales and solid technical/estimation skills.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville sales roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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