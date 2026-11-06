💻 Nashville IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Nashville’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote, hybrid, and on‑site roles from junior to director level. If you’re in IT, data, or AI, this is a great moment to make a move.

Employer: Capgemini

Capgemini Location: Remote or Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $101,140 – $182,624 base

Design and deploy agentic AI solutions using Azure OpenAI, Copilot Studio, Fabric, Power Platform, M365 Copilot and more. Ideal if you’re deep into RAG, multi-agent orchestration, and Responsible AI and want big-enterprise impact plus strong benefits.

Employer: Trace3

Trace3 Location: Remote, supporting clients including Nashville

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Estimated $170,000 – $209,000

Lead the Dynatrace observability practice, mentor consultants, and own strategy engagements. Great fit if you have 10+ years in observability/APM and want to shape services, not just implement tools.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN preferred

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,600 – $176,400 (base + STI)

Own procure-to-pay and inventory in a major S/4HANA rollout across North America. Perfect for a 10+ year SAP MM pro who’s led multiple go‑lives and is ready for a visible, travel-heavy leadership role.

Employer: 7Th Sky Techologies LLC

7Th Sky Techologies LLC Location: Onsite – Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting .NET apps, REST APIs, GCP, SQL, CI/CD, and production support. Good match if you have 5+ years app engineering and like being close to the infrastructure and integrations.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Consulting role helping clients integrate business applications, troubleshoot data flows, and mentor juniors. Great if you have 3+ years integration experience and want client-facing work with big-firm benefits.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Nashville, TN among multiple US locations

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Location-based ranges (example: $77,980 – $139,250 depending on state)

Lead data standards and governance for HDR’s Federal programs—aligning internal data with SAM.gov, FPDS, and federal reporting. Best for a senior leader (10+ years) who loves data strategy more than coding.

Employer: RedStream Technology (recruiting for a financial firm)

RedStream Technology (recruiting for a financial firm) Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN (preferred), travel to London

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Stand up an internal AI Center of Excellence for a wealth/financial services firm—own AI strategy, governance, vendor selection, and delivery. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in tech/digital transformation and strong GenAI experience.

Employer: BlueSky Resource Solutions

BlueSky Resource Solutions Location: Nashville, TN (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Install and support wireless and RF systems for public safety and enterprise clients—two-way radios, DAS, microwave links, and more. Great if you’re hands-on with RF, test gear, and field work.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100 + bonus

Lead cloud and Databricks data platforms across Azure/AWS for enterprise clients. Perfect for 8+ year data engineers who want to manage teams and still stay close to architecture and delivery.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Nashville, TN (onsite 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (role includes equity, 401(k), and strong benefits)

Lead forecasting and optimization models that drive staffing across US & Canada stores. Great for 5+ year data scientists with strong Python/SQL and interest in workforce optimization.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time internship (9/80 schedule)

Full-time internship (9/80 schedule) Salary: Not listed

Work on embedded and application software for advanced tactical radios, using languages like C/C++, Java, Python on Windows, Linux, and RTOS. Ideal for students in CS, CE, EE, or related fields.

Employer: Oracle (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)

Oracle (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,400 – $187,000 + bonus & equity

Build network automation and tooling for OCI—Python, large-scale networking (BGP, OSPF, EVPN, VXLAN), and cloud. Great for network engineers who code and want to work on hyperscale infrastructure.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (Digital Transformation & Innovation)

HCA Healthcare (Digital Transformation & Innovation) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Bridge nursing workflows and digital products—turn nurse handoff needs into user stories, metrics, and dashboards for ambient documentation tools. Good for early-career folks with healthcare tech or informatics experience.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Location: Nashville, TN (HCA market / top 35 facility)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own lifecycle and governance for clinical imaging products—CMDB health, vendor management, decommissions, and ITSM processes. Best for someone with 7+ years in IT product/operations who likes structure and reliability.

Employer: Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia

Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia Location: Madison (Nashville area), TN – on campus

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support and eventually help lead ed tech and IT operations—classroom AV, LMS (D2L), faculty support, and tech projects. Great for someone with ed tech/IT background looking for a clear succession path into director-level leadership.

Employer: EJO Ventures

EJO Ventures Location: Nashville or Memphis, TN (travel between cities)

Type: Contract – initial 3 months

Salary: Competitive, based on DAS experience

Lead DAS installs and commissioning in airports and stadiums—coax, fiber, RF testing, and crew leadership. Only for techs with verifiable DAS project experience who can hit the ground running.

Employer: Diversified Services Network (supporting a Fortune 100 client)

Diversified Services Network (supporting a Fortune 100 client) Location: Onsite – Nashville, TN (or Irving, TX / Peoria, IL)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $140,000

Own the release calendar and governance—CAB prep, CI/CD-aware planning, risk management, and post-release reviews. Great for 5–7 year release managers with ITIL/PM certifications who like being the hub between dev, security, and ops.

Employer: UNITED IT TECHNICAL SERVICES

UNITED IT TECHNICAL SERVICES Location: Onsite – Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AV and deskside support for conference rooms and VIP meetings—Teams/Zoom, Windows devices, cabling, and asset management. Good for support pros with ITIL knowledge and strong customer skills.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.