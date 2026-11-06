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Nashville
💻 Nashville IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
8 days ago
Nashville’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote, hybrid, and on‑site roles from junior to director level. If you’re in IT, data, or AI, this is a great moment to make a move.
Agentic AI Engineer - Microsoft
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: Remote or Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $101,140 – $182,624 base
Design and deploy agentic AI solutions using Azure OpenAI, Copilot Studio, Fabric, Power Platform, M365 Copilot and more. Ideal if you’re deep into RAG, multi-agent orchestration, and Responsible AI and want big-enterprise impact plus strong benefits.
Sr. Architect | Dynatrace/Observability (Remote)
- Employer: Trace3
- Location: Remote, supporting clients including Nashville
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $170,000 – $209,000
Lead the Dynatrace observability practice, mentor consultants, and own strategy engagements. Great fit if you have 10+ years in observability/APM and want to shape services, not just implement tools.
Functional Lead – SAP S/4HANA MM (Materials Management)
- Employer: Schneider Electric
- Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN preferred
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,600 – $176,400 (base + STI)
Own procure-to-pay and inventory in a major S/4HANA rollout across North America. Perfect for a 10+ year SAP MM pro who’s led multiple go‑lives and is ready for a visible, travel-heavy leadership role.
Application Engineer (.NET API)
- Employer: 7Th Sky Techologies LLC
- Location: Onsite – Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting .NET apps, REST APIs, GCP, SQL, CI/CD, and production support. Good match if you have 5+ years app engineering and like being close to the infrastructure and integrations.
Field Service Operations - Technical Integration Consultant, Sr. Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
Consulting role helping clients integrate business applications, troubleshoot data flows, and mentor juniors. Great if you have 3+ years integration experience and want client-facing work with big-firm benefits.
Federal Business Group Data Steward
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Nashville, TN among multiple US locations
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Location-based ranges (example: $77,980 – $139,250 depending on state)
Lead data standards and governance for HDR’s Federal programs—aligning internal data with SAM.gov, FPDS, and federal reporting. Best for a senior leader (10+ years) who loves data strategy more than coding.
Director of AI Innovation & Business Transformation
- Employer: RedStream Technology (recruiting for a financial firm)
- Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN (preferred), travel to London
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stand up an internal AI Center of Excellence for a wealth/financial services firm—own AI strategy, governance, vendor selection, and delivery. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in tech/digital transformation and strong GenAI experience.
Senior Field Service Technician
- Employer: BlueSky Resource Solutions
- Location: Nashville, TN (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install and support wireless and RF systems for public safety and enterprise clients—two-way radios, DAS, microwave links, and more. Great if you’re hands-on with RF, test gear, and field work.
Manager, Cloud Data Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100 + bonus
Lead cloud and Databricks data platforms across Azure/AWS for enterprise clients. Perfect for 8+ year data engineers who want to manage teams and still stay close to architecture and delivery.
Lead Data Scientist, Staffing Algorithms
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Nashville, TN (onsite 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (role includes equity, 401(k), and strong benefits)
Lead forecasting and optimization models that drive staffing across US & Canada stores. Great for 5+ year data scientists with strong Python/SQL and interest in workforce optimization.
Intern, Software Engineer
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time internship (9/80 schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on embedded and application software for advanced tactical radios, using languages like C/C++, Java, Python on Windows, Linux, and RTOS. Ideal for students in CS, CE, EE, or related fields.
Senior Network Developer
- Employer: Oracle (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,400 – $187,000 + bonus & equity
Build network automation and tooling for OCI—Python, large-scale networking (BGP, OSPF, EVPN, VXLAN), and cloud. Great for network engineers who code and want to work on hyperscale infrastructure.
Digital Product Analyst - Nursing Handoff
- Employer: HCA Healthcare (Digital Transformation & Innovation)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge nursing workflows and digital products—turn nurse handoff needs into user stories, metrics, and dashboards for ambient documentation tools. Good for early-career folks with healthcare tech or informatics experience.
Consulting Product Analyst Clinical Imaging
- Employer: HCA Healthcare
- Location: Nashville, TN (HCA market / top 35 facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own lifecycle and governance for clinical imaging products—CMDB health, vendor management, decommissions, and ITSM processes. Best for someone with 7+ years in IT product/operations who likes structure and reliability.
Assistant Director, Educational Technology
- Employer: Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia
- Location: Madison (Nashville area), TN – on campus
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support and eventually help lead ed tech and IT operations—classroom AV, LMS (D2L), faculty support, and tech projects. Great for someone with ed tech/IT background looking for a clear succession path into director-level leadership.
Lead DAS Technician (Contract)
- Employer: EJO Ventures
- Location: Nashville or Memphis, TN (travel between cities)
- Type: Contract – initial 3 months
- Salary: Competitive, based on DAS experience
Lead DAS installs and commissioning in airports and stadiums—coax, fiber, RF testing, and crew leadership. Only for techs with verifiable DAS project experience who can hit the ground running.
(1119032) IT Release Manager
- Employer: Diversified Services Network (supporting a Fortune 100 client)
- Location: Onsite – Nashville, TN (or Irving, TX / Peoria, IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000 – $140,000
Own the release calendar and governance—CAB prep, CI/CD-aware planning, risk management, and post-release reviews. Great for 5–7 year release managers with ITIL/PM certifications who like being the hub between dev, security, and ops.
IT Support
- Employer: UNITED IT TECHNICAL SERVICES
- Location: Onsite – Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on AV and deskside support for conference rooms and VIP meetings—Teams/Zoom, Windows devices, cabling, and asset management. Good for support pros with ITIL knowledge and strong customer skills.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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