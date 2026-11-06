🎨 Nashville Arts & Media Roundup: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Nashville’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, studios, and production houses are all adding to their teams. If you’re into design, video, or live events, there’s a nice mix of full-time, contract, and flexible work here.

Employer: SocialScience

Location: Nashville, TN (remote from NYC-based agency)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own editing for short-form paid social ads (Meta, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn), turning UGC and creator footage into high-volume campaigns. Great fit if you live in Premiere Pro, love clean pacing, and have a portfolio of performance ads.

Employer: Bungalow Studios

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site, 915 Twin Elms Ct)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$45,000 + performance bonus

Run the tech for Nashville’s flex production hub—podcast suites, stages, lighting, audio, and gear systems. Ideal if you’re hands-on with cameras/audio/lighting, like mentoring interns, and want ground-floor ownership in a growing studio.

Employer: Morph Enterprise

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Contract, 37.5 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30 CST

Salary: Not listed

Lead content, digital comms, and community engagement—think newsletters, social campaigns, PSAs, video, and photography. Good for strong writers/designers with Canva skills and experience in public health, nonprofit, or government.

Employer: DRS IT Solutions Inc

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, TN residents only)

Type: 1099 Contract, 37.5 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30 CST

Salary: Not listed

Very similar scope to the role above: build comms plans, design digital/print pieces, manage websites and social, and create community stories with video/photo. Best for detail-oriented communicators who can juggle multiple projects and report on metrics.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (WZTV/WUXP/WNAB)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-friendly TV news role where you’ll help run graphics, audio, or cameras, prep the studio, and do basic editing. Training is provided—great way to break into broadcast if you can work weekends.

Employer: George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ)

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design for experiential and environmental projects—translating brands into 2D graphics for 3D spaces, decks, and digital. Perfect if you’re strong in Adobe Creative Suite/Figma, love presentations, and want to work on big-name events.

Employer: George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ)

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead experiential concepts from idea to presentation—guiding designers, shaping attendee journeys, and presenting to clients. Good match for agency-experienced creatives who enjoy mentoring and owning the visual story.

Employer: Tn Event Designs

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)

Type: Part-time / 1099, some full-time possible

Pay: From $20/hour (training starts at $20/hour)

Hands-on event work installing lighting and draping for weddings, corporate events, music videos, and festivals. Great if you’re reliable, can lift 30+ lbs, don’t mind heights or late nights, and want flexible, on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for where you want to head next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.