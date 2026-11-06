🌿 Nashville Environmental & Animal Care Jobs – Multiple Openings

Nashville has some solid options right now if you love the outdoors, science, or working with animals. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: EnSafe

EnSafe Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex environmental and geologic projects for an employee-owned consulting firm. You’ll manage site assessments and remediation work, guide junior staff, and help grow the Nashville office while working with a wide mix of clients.

Employer: Fetch! Pet Care of Middle Tennessee

Fetch! Pet Care of Middle Tennessee Location: Nashville, TN (must live in Nashville)

Type: Part-time (long-term, supplemental income)

(long-term, supplemental income) Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour

Great fit if you truly love animals and want flexible, part-time work close to home. Locally owned, routes are kept within about 10 minutes of your house, and most staff stay 7+ years, which says a lot.

Employer: Solitude, part of the Rentokil family

Solitude, part of the family Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for ponds, lakes, and other water features, from water testing to equipment upkeep and habitat health. Benefits start Day 1, with training, growth paths, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.