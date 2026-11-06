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🌿 Nashville Environmental & Animal Care Jobs – Multiple Openings
Nashville has some solid options right now if you love the outdoors, science, or working with animals. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.
Senior Environmental Project/Client Manager – EnSafe
- Employer: EnSafe
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex environmental and geologic projects for an employee-owned consulting firm. You’ll manage site assessments and remediation work, guide junior staff, and help grow the Nashville office while working with a wide mix of clients.
Pet Sitter / Dog Walker – Fetch! Pet Care of Middle Tennessee
- Employer: Fetch! Pet Care of Middle Tennessee
- Location: Nashville, TN (must live in Nashville)
- Type: Part-time (long-term, supplemental income)
- Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour
Great fit if you truly love animals and want flexible, part-time work close to home. Locally owned, routes are kept within about 10 minutes of your house, and most staff stay 7+ years, which says a lot.
Aquatic Specialist (Aquatic Technician) – Solitude / Rentokil
- Employer: Solitude, part of the Rentokil family
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role caring for ponds, lakes, and other water features, from water testing to equipment upkeep and habitat health. Benefits start Day 1, with training, growth paths, and a 401(k) with company match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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