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NHL
Predators vs. Blues at Bridgestone Arena Nov. 7
5 days ago
The Nashville Predators will play the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, Nov. 7. Fans can buy tickets to watch the NHL game and cheer on the Predators in SMASHVILLE. More information: https://t.co/gQbOjAQc3V
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