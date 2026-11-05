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Nashville

Construction noise expected at Main Library courtyard

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDOXw_1GoN3zLI00

Starting November 9, 2026, visitors to the Nashville Public Library Main Library’s Robinson Courtyard in downtown Nashville may hear construction noise as the space is rebuilt into a sustainable area for reading and gatherings. More information: https://t.co/lx1QnIbzyA

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