📅 Register now for Parks’ Seed Saving Season (13+)

📢 Learn how to save seeds from your fall garden

Age level: 13 years and up

Registration: Now open – email wpnc@nashville.gov to sign up.

“Seed Saving Season” is a Parks and Recreation program that helps you get your garden ready by letting it “go to seed” and learning how to collect and save those seeds for future planting.

If you enjoy gardening or want to start, this is a chance to pick up practical skills for next season. To join, just send an email to wpnc@nashville.gov and ask to register for Seed Saving Season.

General Parks contact address (not necessarily the event site):

Parks Headquarters, 2565 Park Plaza, Nashville, TN 37203.