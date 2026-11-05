🚌 Nashville Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Nashville’s roads, runways, and routes are busy—and so is the hiring. If you like being behind the wheel or working on the equipment that keeps things moving, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Nashville, TN (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

(OTR across U.S. & Canada) Salary: $175,000–$225,000+ per year (avg)

(avg) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Move gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours instead of typical freight. Lower miles, guaranteed weekly minimum, strong weekly earning potential, plus fuel price guarantee and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Nashville, TN (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

(OTR across U.S. & Canada) Salary: $275,000–$325,000+ per year (avg, team)

(avg, team) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Team up and haul for live entertainment with higher annual pay, guaranteed weekly minimums, and under 110,000 miles per year. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and company support on insurance and tolls.

Employer: Manheim Dallas-Fort Worth / Cox Fleet

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $29.38–$44.09 per hour

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category)

Field role working from a company service truck doing PMs, DOT inspections, and diesel diagnostics on light to heavy-duty trucks. Weekly pay, strong benefits from day one, 401(k) match, up to 5 weeks PTO, and you take the service truck home.

Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed (same role/shift as above)

Not listed (same role/shift as above) Type: Full-time (listed as internship category)

Same Mobile Diesel Tech II role and shift under Cox Fleet branding, with the same core duties and benefits. Official applications must go through the Cox careers website.

Employer: Waste Connections

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Drive a service truck, deliver and service portable toilets, and run a set route. Good fit if you want steady outdoor work, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and room to advance without needing a CDL.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, and growth in a big, stable chain.

Employer: Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (BNA)

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $23.04–$39.66 per hour

Type: Full-time

Operate heavy equipment on and around the airfield for turf, pavement, snow removal, and safety work across 4,000+ acres. Strong government-style benefits, CDL required (or within 1 year), and you’ll be part of keeping BNA running safely.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Madison, TN area (Nashville market)

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Competitive weekly pay + (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Shop-based role doing brakes, suspension, inspections, and tires. You get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and lots of training and promotion paths in a huge national network.

Employer: New Malwa Express

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $2,000–$2,500 per week

Type: Full-time, Regional/OTR CDL-A

Run dedicated routes between Tennessee and Detroit with consistent miles and weekly home time. Looking for CDL-A drivers with 2+ years’ experience, solid safety record, and comfort with overnight and longer trips.

Employer: Royal Junk Removal

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $100 per day

Type: Temporary

Drive garbage/roll-off style trucks, load and unload junk, and work outdoors. Flexible schedule, safety gear and uniforms provided, and applicants with a record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Dinner Belle

Location: Nashville, TN (Bellevue start)

Salary: $5 per stop + $10 gas (about $100–$120 per week)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Once-a-week route on Tuesdays, roughly 1pm–5pm, delivering prepared meals in the same area each week. Use your own car, light lifting, and a nice side gig if you already drive for Uber/Lyft/Instacart.

Employer: Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Starting at $21.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (260 days/year)

Drive a CDL truck to move supplies and equipment for the school district and lead small work teams. Good fit if you want steady hours, public-school system benefits, and local, non-OTR work.

Employer: PGSL / Freight Transportation

Location: Old Hickory, TN (Nashville area)

Salary: $25–$28 per hour

Type: Full-time

Home daily with no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook freight on dedicated lanes. Weekly pay plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid orientation for drivers with at least 1 year of recent tractor-trailer experience.

Employer: Quality Carriers – Terminal 183

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $1,500 per week guaranteed

Type: Full-time, Local CDL-A

Haul bulk liquid chemicals around TN and KY with nightly and weekend home time. Requires CDL-A with Tanker & Hazmat and TWIC, and comes with quarterly bonuses and a full benefits package.

Employer: Forward Air (Forward Intermodal)

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $2,300–$5,000 per week

Type: Owner Operator, Local

Run dedicated intermodal lanes between rail ramps/terminals and customers and be home every night. Weekly pay, detention/layover pay, and bonuses for experienced CDL-A drivers with strong safety records.

Employer: TimAL Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Transport heavy construction equipment, help with minor mechanical issues, and support changing job-site needs. Offers medical and voluntary insurance, PTO, holiday pay, and growth in the new home construction space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists more routes, shifts, or locations on their main careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.