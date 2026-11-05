🔬 Nashville Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nashville’s science and research scene is busy right now, from clinical trials to AI and space analysis. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’ve got a research or technical background.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote , company lists Nashville, TN

, company lists Nashville, TN Type: Contract, hourly, flexible, task-based

Salary: Not listed

If you love formal proofs and tools like Lean, this role lets you turn deep math into machine-checkable proofs for cutting-edge AI research. Fully remote with flexible hours, you’ll work closely with researchers to push the limits of formal verification.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have TS/SCI clearance and 7+ years in intel or space-related analysis. You’ll study foreign space capabilities, write reports and briefings, and work with engineers and scientists on high-impact national security work.

Employer: Brian S. Biesman, M.D. PLLC

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year

Join an aesthetic medicine research team running industry-sponsored clinical trials (drugs, devices, injectables, energy-based tech). You’ll handle participant visits, data entry, regulatory docs, and can grow into a Clinical Research Coordinator role. At least 1 year of paid clinical research experience and current GCP certification are required.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Nashville, TN (remote or office-based)

Listed for Type: Full-time, remote-friendly

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year (range varies by location)

(range varies by location) Application deadline: Through Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)

Senior-level role for a Ph.D.-level clinician/researcher in speech-language, literacy, academic achievement, psychology, or early childhood. You’ll lead research and test development for clinical assessments, partner with psychometricians, and help shape how Pearson uses AI and digital tools in assessment.

Employer: ICON Strategic Solutions

Location: Nashville, TN preferred (TN/KY near major airport acceptable)

(TN/KY near major airport acceptable) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you have 2–3+ years monitoring pharma clinical trials and know ICH-GCP inside out. You’ll focus on site start-up across multiple therapeutic areas—qualifying sites, managing documents and contracts, and supporting sites through activation, with strong global support and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.