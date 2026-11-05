📣 Nashville Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Nashville’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—lots of field roles, remote options, and several six-figure opportunities. Here are some of the best openings live today.

Employer: Tennessee Titans

Location: Nashville, TN (office + stadium on gamedays)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the Titans’ website and mobile app day to day—content, performance, accessibility, SEO, push notifications, and analytics. Great fit if you love sports, live events, and hands-on digital operations across web, app, and YouTube.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,900–$147,600 + potential annual incentive

Front-line BDR role supporting alliance sales teams—qualify inbound leads, run outreach, and hand off to senior sales execs. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, love relationship-building, and want big-firm sales experience.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN (remote/field-based)

Type: Listed as Internship but functions like a full-cycle AE role

Salary: $82,700–$132,400/year (or $39.76–$63.65/hour) + commission, may be equity-eligible

Sell Oracle solutions to small and mid-sized accounts, running the full sales cycle and presenting to C-levels. Strong fit if you want big-tech experience, complex deals, and a rich benefits package.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (role based in Enterprise Learning; open to Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$130,000 + annual incentive

Commercial portfolio owner for two enterprise learning products—set strategy, pricing, roadmap, and go-to-market with sales and marketing. Great for someone with product/portfolio experience and interest in AI-enabled learning.

Employer: SalesDraft Talent Agency for Elevated Financial Group

Location: Nashville, TN (field-based, 1099)

Type: Full-time, commission-only (1099)

Compensation: $1,500–$3,500/week (uncapped commission + residuals + overrides)

Direct B2B supplemental insurance sales to small–mid-sized businesses, with the chance to build your own book and team. Best for competitive, entrepreneurial reps comfortable with commission-only income.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an industrial client)

Location: Remote – based in TN (including Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$135,000 base + benefits

Hunter role selling technical/industrial solutions into construction, quarrying, mining, and heavy industry. You’ll prospect, visit sites, manage long sales cycles, and own a large territory.

Employer: Delator Group

Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN & statewide

Type: Contract (1099)

Compensation: $1,200–$8,500/month, contingency-based commission

Sell private investigation and consulting services, from prospecting to close, while managing your own schedule. Good for B2B pros who want high-commission, flexible, contract work.

Employer: Brooksource

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission (range not listed)

Entry-level B2B tech sales: run the full sales cycle, build relationships with business leaders, and partner with recruiters to deliver talent solutions. Includes training, mentorship, car allowance, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Brooksource

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission (range not listed)

Very similar early-career AE role with a specific January 25 start—full-cycle B2B sales, structured training, and clear promotion path. Great if you’re competitive, coachable, and new to sales.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts – Hampton Inn Nashville Downtown

Location: Nashville, TN (SoBro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year + incentives

Lead sales and marketing for a 207-room downtown hotel with meeting space—own revenue strategy, marketing plans, and team performance. Ideal for experienced hotel DOS with downtown Nashville knowledge.

Employer: Tatcha

Location: Nashville-based territory (Nashville/Memphis/KY/St. Louis metros)

Type: Listed as Internship, but structured as a full territory AE role

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base + bonus + car/phone/internet allowances

Manage Sephora/Ulta accounts across multiple metros—drive sell-through via events, training, and store relationships. Great for beauty/skincare pros with strong Sephora/Ulta experience.

Employer: Leaf Home

Location: Nashville, TN (regional travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as industry-best compensation)

Lead a regional team of event marketers—plan home shows, fairs, and local events to generate leads, manage budgets, and hit KPI targets. Good for multi-unit field/event marketing leaders.

Employer: CoreTrust

Location: Nashville, TN (downtown office, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive package (range not listed)

Outbound BDR role focused on private equity-backed companies—research accounts, run high-volume outreach, qualify opportunities, and partner with AEs. Includes free individual medical, strong 401(k) match, and education stipends.

Employer: ParetoHealth

Location: Tennessee territory (based near Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + incentives (range not listed)

Senior producer role selling self-funded benefits solutions via broker relationships. Heavy travel, strong broker network needed, and rich benefits (100% employer-paid medical, generous 401(k), flexible PTO).

Employer: The Boston Beer Company

Location: Nashville, TN (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$65,750 + bonus (includes Nashville adjustment)

Sell and grow the full Boston Beer portfolio in bars, restaurants, and retail—build displays, reset coolers, run tastings, and partner with distributors. Perfect if you like being on the road and in the beer scene.

Employer: Square (Block, Inc.)

Location: Remote (open to Nashville-based candidates)

Type: Full-time

OTE Ranges (incl. variable):

Zone A: $197,981–$296,989

Zone B: $184,149–$276,224

Zone C: $174,234–$261,386

Zone D: $164,320–$246,480

Senior outbound AE role selling Square’s multi-product ecosystem to mid-market merchants. You’ll own the full cycle, build your own pipeline, and close complex, multi-stakeholder deals.

Employer: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN (or other listed offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + potential bonus (range not listed)

Senior client-facing role for large construction/oil & gas accounts—handle complex renewals, coverage advocacy, escalated issues, and program design. Requires 10+ years commercial P&C experience.

Employer: Techo-Bloc

Location: Nashville, TN & Middle Tennessee

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $100,000+ total potential (base + commission)

Own an established hardscape territory—grow dealer and contractor relationships, drive new business, and support displays and events. Strong fit for B2B field reps in building materials or construction.

Employer: AHEAD

Location: Nashville, TN (Central Region, travel up to 40%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000 OTE

Lead integrated field marketing for AHEAD’s Central Region—events, ABM, demand gen, and partner programs tied directly to pipeline. Great for experienced field marketers who like owning strategy and execution.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.