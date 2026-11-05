🏘️ Nashville Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nashville’s growth isn’t slowing down, and land, leasing, and real estate pros are in demand. Here are several solid Planning & Development roles hiring now.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help Starbucks grow its store network by driving real estate deals from LOI through lease execution and delivery. You’ll negotiate leases, coordinate with landlords, developers, and legal, manage timelines, and keep projects on track for store openings. Requires 5+ years in commercial lease negotiation/transactions; bachelor’s in Real Estate, Business, or Finance preferred. Role is onsite four days a week and comes with Starbucks’ full benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and education support).

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Location: Nashville, TN (travel across assigned area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $149,000 – $191,000 base + bonus & benefits

Lead complex land management, acquisitions, dispositions, and leases across multiple states. You’ll maintain all land agreements, work with brokers, lawyers, title companies, and surveyors, and support both active sites and surplus property sales. Looking for 5+ years in land development/acquisition or similar, a bachelor’s in Civil Engineering, Urban Planning, Business, Real Estate, or related field, plus strong skills in project management tools, GIS/land mapping, and Excel.

Employer: Lifestyle Communities (LifestyleProperty Management)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leasing role at a luxury apartment community, focused on touring units, closing leases, and renewals while keeping residents happy. You’ll answer questions, support customer service, and help keep the community and tour paths looking sharp. High school diploma required (bachelor’s preferred), plus customer service or property management/sales experience and ability to work weekends/holidays as needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—job pages often list related openings too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.