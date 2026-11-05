🏭 Nashville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Pay

Nashville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks with maintenance, machining, and field service skills. Here are several solid roles around town (and nearby) worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries / Lewisburg Container

Location: Nashville, TN (1200 Polk Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate forklifts to load/unload trucks, move product, build pallets, and do basic equipment checks in a busy manufacturing plant. Comes with paid holidays from day one, quick access to insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after a year.

Employer: Nextpower

Location: Nashville, TN (travel required)

Type: Full-time, Senior individual contributor

Pay: Not listed

Lead supplier quality for inverters and battery energy storage systems that support utility‑scale solar projects. Great fit if you have 8+ years in quality/supplier quality and experience with power electronics, batteries, or energy storage and want a high‑impact, technical role.

Employer: Lincoln Electric

Location: Remote from Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 80–100% travel

Pay: Not listed

Support and troubleshoot industrial automation equipment (robots, PLCs, HMIs, networks) at customer sites across Tennessee and beyond. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years field service and like being on the road while working with advanced manufacturing systems.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $24.35/hr starting

Run meat cutting and packaging machines in a high‑volume food plant. This is physically demanding work in cold/wet conditions, but comes with strong benefits, education support, and steady hours.

Note: Job #4 and #10 are the same role; listed once here.

Employer: Pregis

Location: Greater Nashville (remote, daily local travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install, repair, and maintain packaging systems at customer sites, with a company car and up to 50% travel. Great for someone with 5+ years mechanical/electromechanical experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort working independently.

Employer: laborup (for a local machine shop)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)

Pay: $28–$34/hr + $1/hr shift diff

Hands‑on lead role running vertical/horizontal mills (Doosan, Mazak, FANUC) while supervising a crew of 3. You’ll handle setups, troubleshooting, and basic QC for the shift—perfect if you’re ready to step into leadership.

Employer: O’Neal Steel

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:00pm–9:00pm, Mon–Fri)

Pay: Not listed (monthly production bonus possible)

Move steel products using forklifts, overhead cranes, and other equipment in a warehouse setting. Weekly pay plus bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement make this a strong entry‑to‑mid level role.

Employer: Not listed (established manufacturer)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm)

Pay: $32–$38/hr

Hands‑on industrial electrical maintenance role working on PLC‑controlled machinery, robotics, VFDs, and automated systems. Best for techs with solid plant‑floor troubleshooting experience, not just residential or commercial install work.

Employer: Multiple manufacturing facilities (via recruiter)

Location: In and around Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts, direct hire options

Pay: $28–$42/hr

Several plants are hiring multi‑craft maintenance techs to keep production lines running—mix of mechanical, electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics, and PLC troubleshooting. Strong benefits, overtime, and room to move into higher‑level maintenance or leadership.

Employer: Spectra Gutter Systems

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support daily warehouse operations—forklift work, picking/packing, shipping, and inventory—for a long‑standing building products manufacturer. Good fit if you already have forklift experience and want a stable, physical job with growth potential.

Employer: C2 Machine

Location: Joelton, TN

Type: Full-time, four 10‑hour days

Pay: $62,000–$72,000/year

Advanced CNC role where you set up, run, and troubleshoot jobs independently and help junior machinists. Comes with a 4‑day workweek, 401(k) with 3% match, medical/dental/vision, and PTO.

Employer: Off the Dock Seafood Nashville

Location: Nashville, TN (37209)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Cut and portion fresh fish (including whole tuna) to restaurant and market specs, then wrap and package for delivery. You’ll need at least 1 year of fish processing experience, and you’ll get access to health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: King Jewelers

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year

Lead the jewelry repair department for a luxury retailer—evaluating repairs, coordinating with bench jewelers, and working directly with clients. Ideal for someone with deep fine jewelry repair/manufacturing experience and strong customer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles open and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.