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🏭 Nashville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Pay
Nashville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks with maintenance, machining, and field service skills. Here are several solid roles around town (and nearby) worth a look.
Forklift Operator – Manufacturing
Employer: Pratt Industries / Lewisburg Container
Location: Nashville, TN (1200 Polk Ave)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Operate forklifts to load/unload trucks, move product, build pallets, and do basic equipment checks in a busy manufacturing plant. Comes with paid holidays from day one, quick access to insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after a year.
Sr Supplier Quality Engineer – Inverter & Battery Tech
Employer: Nextpower
Location: Nashville, TN (travel required)
Type: Full-time, Senior individual contributor
Pay: Not listed
Lead supplier quality for inverters and battery energy storage systems that support utility‑scale solar projects. Great fit if you have 8+ years in quality/supplier quality and experience with power electronics, batteries, or energy storage and want a high‑impact, technical role.
Field Service Technician – Tennessee (Industrial Automation)
Employer: Lincoln Electric
Location: Remote from Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 80–100% travel
Pay: Not listed
Support and troubleshoot industrial automation equipment (robots, PLCs, HMIs, networks) at customer sites across Tennessee and beyond. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years field service and like being on the road while working with advanced manufacturing systems.
Raw Machine Operator II – 1st Shift
Employer: Smithfield Foods
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Pay: $24.35/hr starting
Run meat cutting and packaging machines in a high‑volume food plant. This is physically demanding work in cold/wet conditions, but comes with strong benefits, education support, and steady hours.
Note: Job #4 and #10 are the same role; listed once here.
Electromechanical Field Service Technician
Employer: Pregis
Location: Greater Nashville (remote, daily local travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Install, repair, and maintain packaging systems at customer sites, with a company car and up to 50% travel. Great for someone with 5+ years mechanical/electromechanical experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort working independently.
Lead CNC Machinist – 2nd Shift
Employer: laborup (for a local machine shop)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)
Pay: $28–$34/hr + $1/hr shift diff
Hands‑on lead role running vertical/horizontal mills (Doosan, Mazak, FANUC) while supervising a crew of 3. You’ll handle setups, troubleshooting, and basic QC for the shift—perfect if you’re ready to step into leadership.
Material Handler – 2nd Shift
Employer: O’Neal Steel
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:00pm–9:00pm, Mon–Fri)
Pay: Not listed (monthly production bonus possible)
Move steel products using forklifts, overhead cranes, and other equipment in a warehouse setting. Weekly pay plus bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement make this a strong entry‑to‑mid level role.
Industrial Electrical Technician
Employer: Not listed (established manufacturer)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm)
Pay: $32–$38/hr
Hands‑on industrial electrical maintenance role working on PLC‑controlled machinery, robotics, VFDs, and automated systems. Best for techs with solid plant‑floor troubleshooting experience, not just residential or commercial install work.
Maintenance Technician – Multi‑Craft (Multiple Openings)
Employer: Multiple manufacturing facilities (via recruiter)
Location: In and around Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts, direct hire options
Pay: $28–$42/hr
Several plants are hiring multi‑craft maintenance techs to keep production lines running—mix of mechanical, electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics, and PLC troubleshooting. Strong benefits, overtime, and room to move into higher‑level maintenance or leadership.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: Spectra Gutter Systems
Location: Antioch, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Support daily warehouse operations—forklift work, picking/packing, shipping, and inventory—for a long‑standing building products manufacturer. Good fit if you already have forklift experience and want a stable, physical job with growth potential.
CNC Machinist III
Employer: C2 Machine
Location: Joelton, TN
Type: Full-time, four 10‑hour days
Pay: $62,000–$72,000/year
Advanced CNC role where you set up, run, and troubleshoot jobs independently and help junior machinists. Comes with a 4‑day workweek, 401(k) with 3% match, medical/dental/vision, and PTO.
Fish Cutter
Employer: Off the Dock Seafood Nashville
Location: Nashville, TN (37209)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: Not listed
Cut and portion fresh fish (including whole tuna) to restaurant and market specs, then wrap and package for delivery. You’ll need at least 1 year of fish processing experience, and you’ll get access to health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Jewelry Repair Specialist – Fine Jewelry
Employer: King Jewelers
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, in-store
Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year
Lead the jewelry repair department for a luxury retailer—evaluating repairs, coordinating with bench jewelers, and working directly with clients. Ideal for someone with deep fine jewelry repair/manufacturing experience and strong customer skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles open and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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