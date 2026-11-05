💻 High-Paying IT Roles in Nashville: Multiple Cloud, AI & Security Openings

Nashville’s tech scene is booming with cloud, AI, and cybersecurity roles, many paying well into six figures. If you’re an engineer, architect, or security pro, this is a great moment to level up without leaving Middle Tennessee.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Nashville, TN (onsite/relocation required)

Salary: $92,500 – $209,500/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Design and run a greenfield deployment platform for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, focused on developer experience, reliability, and agentic/AI-assisted engineering. Ideal if you have 5+ years building distributed systems, strong Java/Go/Python skills, and deep cloud-native experience.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN (or near another TRC office)

(or near another TRC office) Salary: $99,320 – $196,705.60/year + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Type: Full-time

Lead the full technical delivery of ADMS/OMS projects (SCADA, OMS, SOM, integrations, testing). Great fit if you have 10–15 years in ADMS/OMS, hands-on GE Vernova e-Terra experience, and want to be the top technical voice on utility grid modernization.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $95,600 – $188,400/year

Type: Full-time

Hands-on full-stack role building cloud-native and AI-augmented apps for clients. You’ll work with modern back-end languages (Python/Java/.NET/Go/Node) and front-end frameworks (React/Angular/Vue) plus LLM APIs like OpenAI and Azure OpenAI.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Nashville, TN (5 days/week in office; relocation OK)

Salary: $79,200 – $209,500/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Build and operate large-scale distributed networking services for OCI, focusing on region builds and network orchestration. Best for engineers with 5+ years in distributed systems, strong Java/Go/C# skills, and public cloud/IaC experience.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Nashville, TN (onsite; relocation may be available)

Salary: $79,200 – $209,500/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Work on foundational distributed systems behind OCI, focusing on high-volume data, reliability, and observability. Great if you have 4+ years building scalable distributed systems in Java/C++/C#/Go and enjoy deep infrastructure work.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $79,200 – $209,500/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Design and optimize scalable, fault-tolerant distributed systems with heavy focus on IaC, automation, telemetry, and security. Ideal for senior engineers who like incident response, root-cause analysis, and continuous reliability improvements.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid; 3 days/week in office)

Salary: $102,500 – $171,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own reliability for AI and agentic workloads in production—SLOs, error budgets, observability, chaos testing, and FinOps. Perfect if you have 5+ years SRE/production engineering on cloud-native systems and hands-on experience running AI/ML in prod.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $90,100 – $209,500/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Architect and configure Oracle Primavera Cloud for large capital and data center programs—scheduling, cost, risk, integrations, and reporting. Great for senior project controls/OPC experts with 12+ years in project controls or construction tech.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Nashville, TN (remote-first; US-based)

Salary: $236,000 – $296,000/year (TN range) + equity & stipends

(TN range) + equity & stipends Type: Full-time

Lead backend architecture and technical strategy for Affirm’s next-gen card products, with a strong emphasis on AI-driven development and cross-team leadership. Best for 10+ year backend leaders who’ve driven org-wide technical change.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN

Salary: $102,500 – $210,600/year

Type: Full-time

Build SAP full-stack products with embedded GenAI and agentic capabilities using ABAP Cloud, RAP, S/4HANA extensibility, BTP, and Joule. Ideal if you blend 5+ years of SAP engineering with 3+ years hands-on GenAI/LLM work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Type: Full-time

Lead PLM transformations for CPG, retail, footwear/apparel, and food & beverage clients using Centric and/or FlexPLM. Great for PLM architects with 6+ years experience who enjoy client-facing work and roadmapping.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Type: Full-time

Own a Dynamics 365/Power Platform workstream—architecture, Dataverse security, integrations, and DevOps. Good fit if you have 4+ years on D365/Power Platform and enjoy leading client-facing CRM projects.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $93,100 – $131,100/year

Type: Full-time

Lead integrations and data conversions for Oracle HCM Cloud in public sector environments. Best for consultants with 3+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical work and experience owning full lifecycle integrations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500/year

Type: Full-time

Support Workday Financials implementations—config, testing, documentation, and client coordination. Great entry-to-mid consulting role if you have 3+ years experience and at least one ERP Financials implementation.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Hermitage, TN

Salary: $128,000 – $252,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially for federal use cases. Requires active Secret clearance, OneStream certification, and several years of hands-on OneStream or similar EPM work.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $79,200 – $209,500/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Another senior OCI core-infra role focused on scalable distributed systems, IaC, telemetry, and multi-tenant security. Strong match if you have 4–8+ years in cloud infrastructure and love performance and reliability engineering.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $117,600 – $176,400/year + incentives

+ incentives Type: Full-time

Act as a cybersecurity advisor for digital products, OT/ICS, and cloud/edge solutions, guiding teams through secure development and IEC 62443-aligned practices. Great for security pros with 3+ years in SDL and industrial/OT security.

Employer: Deloitte (Global Technology)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Support global DDI and remote access VPN services (Infoblox, BlueCat, Palo Alto) in a 24x7 environment. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in networking, strong DNS/DHCP/IPAM skills, and enjoy hands-on operations.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Nashville, TN (US-based; multi-cloud leadership)

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400/year + bonus & equity

+ bonus & equity Type: Full-time

Executive-level role owning multi-cloud platform engineering strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for CVS’s Health100 platform. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in cloud/platform/SRE and a track record running large, multi-cloud programs.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Analyze foreign cyber threats and integrate cyber intel into operations for SOF/IC-focused missions. Requires 7+ years relevant experience and an active TS/SCI clearance—great if you’re coming from DoD/IC cyber roles.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing fast and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.