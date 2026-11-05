🏥 Nashville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Nashville’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and travel gigs, there’s a lot on the table. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Radiology Partners (Premier Radiology)

Radiology Partners (Premier Radiology) Location: Nashville, TN (20+ outpatient clinics)

(20+ outpatient clinics) Type: Full-time

Highlights: $10,000 sign-on bonus, competitive pay, work–life balance, cross-training, and professional development. You’ll perform mammography studies in a high-volume outpatient setting with ARRT, TN license, and BCLS required.

Employer: Allara

Location: Based in Nashville, TN market (work from anywhere in the U.S.)

Based in market (work from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Contract (1099)

Highlights: Flexible schedule (10–20+ patient hours/week), fully remote video visits, and per-visit pay plus extra for charting/admin. Ideal for board-certified Gynecologists with experience in complex women’s health (PCOS, endometriosis, menopause, etc.) and multistate licensure.

Employer: Ascension Saint Thomas West

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: PRN, Day shift

Highlights: Evaluate and treat patients for safe independent living, lead COTAs and techs, and manage discharge planning. Requires TN OT licensure, BLS, and at least a bachelor’s in OT. Access to 403(b) and well-being support.

Employer: Ascension Saint Thomas West

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Highlights: Direct care for patients during diagnostic and interventional cath lab procedures, including sedation and hemodynamic monitoring. Sign-on bonus available, strong benefits (health, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support). TN or compact RN license plus BLS required; ACLS within 6 months.

Employer: Labcorp (St. Thomas Midtown Hospital)

(St. Thomas Midtown Hospital) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Highlights: $10,000 sign-on bonus, choice of 5x8 or 4x10 overnight schedule. You’ll process tissue specimens, perform special stains and IHC, and maintain lab equipment. Requires an associate’s in a science field and 1+ year histotech experience; ASCP preferred. Full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Flexible RN role covering multiple acute units (ED, cardiology, oncology, etc.). Great if you like variety and fast-paced environments. Requires RN license and strong assessment and critical thinking skills.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Care for adult trauma and med-surg patients, manage post-op and complex conditions, and support discharge planning. Focus on evidence-based practice and quality initiatives in a busy hospital setting.

Employer: Jobsought (recruiting for Publix)

(recruiting for Publix) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Rotate between Publix pharmacy locations, lead as pharmacist-on-duty, and drive clinical services like MTM and immunizations. Strong benefits: ESOP with Publix stock, 401(k), health coverage, PTO, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement. Requires unrestricted pharmacist license.

Employer: Results Physiotherapy / Upstream Rehabilitation

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: PRN (listed as full-time in feed)

Highlights: Support PT/OT in the clinic, help set up equipment, assist with exercises, and handle light admin (phones, scheduling). Great entry role if you’re exploring rehab careers. High school diploma and strong customer service skills needed.

Employer: Cure Healthcare Staffing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Highlights: CT Tech travel contract at ~$2,186/week for 36 hrs/week, nights. Requires TN license, AHA BLS/ACLS, and 2 years recent CT experience. Must live 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 days

Highlights: Cath Lab Tech contract at about $2,703/week, 40 hrs/week, day shift. Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, CEUs, and license assistance. 1+ year cath lab experience required.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Highlights: CT Tech contract at about $2,057/week with a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if called off. Requires 2 years of CT experience.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Highlights: Night-shift CT Tech travel role around $2,016/week, with weekly pay and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days (Fri–Sun)

Highlights: Day-shift weekend CT Tech contract at about $2,041/week. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full benefits from day one.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Highlights: Local CT Tech contract at $55/hour (36 hrs/week). Day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and extra-hour bonus for working beyond contracted hours. 2 years of CT experience required.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Highlights: First Assist Tech role supporting OR and OB procedures plus vaginal deliveries, with additional unit tasks like stocking and instrument management. Around $1,954/week with travel-agency style support and benefits.

Employer: PartneredWell / Urgent Team Management LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$155,000/year

Highlights: Senior clinical leadership role overseeing employer health programs across 80+ centers. You’ll lead launches, coach providers, manage onsite dispensing, and track quality metrics. Requires master’s-prepared NP or PA, TN license, DEA, BLS, and 7–10 years’ experience (3–5 in leadership). Strong benefits and hybrid schedule.

Employer: Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center / USPI

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Highlights: $20,000 sign-on bonus and no weekends. Scrub for ortho, ENT, general surgery, gyn, ophthalmology, pain, and podiatry in a fast-paced ASC. Requires completion of a Surg Tech program and certification per state/center. Full benefits, paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: TriStar Summit Medical Center (HCA)

Location: Hermitage, TN (Greater Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Leadership role overseeing clinical operations, staffing, throughput, and quality for hospital departments. Requires BSN (MSN preferred), TN/compact RN license, BLS, and 2–3 years’ experience plus prior inpatient leadership. Strong HCA benefits: 401(k) with up to 9% match, ESPP, tuition help, PTO, and more.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon — Nashville healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.