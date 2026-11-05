🍽️ Nashville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12–$110K

Nashville’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, venues, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and helping guests, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Hyatt / Dream Nashville

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into hotel leadership overseeing bars, restaurants, and special events. Great fit if you have 2+ years F&B management and want to grow with a major brand.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

Location: SoBro, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + benefits (not fully listed)

Lead service in a fine-dining Italian lounge, mentor servers and runners, and be the main point of contact for guests in a luxury setting with strong travel perks.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Sheraton Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tipped/service-charge eligible

Hotel server role with free parking, free meals, and full benefits. Ideal if you like banquet and restaurant service and want steady hotel work.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Sheraton Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not tipped

Lead the housekeeping team, handle inspections, and keep guest areas spotless. Comes with a full benefits package and growth potential in hotel ops.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (salaried)

Run a corporate dining account: menu creation, cost control, and team leadership. Strong match for chefs with 3–5 years culinary management and high-volume experience.

Employer: Sodexo at Belmont University

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Support servers by setting, bussing, and resetting tables for students and staff. Good entry role with benefits, training, and flexible hours.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co

Location: West End, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Daytime line cook role in a Top Workplace luxury hotel. Expect high-volume, upscale cooking plus strong benefits, free meals, and parking.

Employer: The Westin Nashville / Castlerock Hospitality Management

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $70,000–$75,000/year

Lead a signature restaurant kitchen, from menu development to cost control and team training. Includes free parking, free meals, and Marriott travel discounts.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $32/hour + 401(k) with match

Oversee bar and floor staff in the Vinyl Room during concerts and events. Great if you love live music and have 2–3 years F&B or event experience.

Employer: Turnberry

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on pastry role focused on mise en place, HACCP standards, and daily production in a luxury environment. Good for cooks with 1+ year in a pro kitchen.

Employer: Carol Ann’s

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Up to $15/hour + employee discount

Support bartenders by restocking, changing kegs, and keeping the bar clean. Solid fit if you’re outgoing, fast-moving, and want to break into bar work.

Employer: Premier Global Links

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year + bonus eligibility

Lead a high-volume contract dining operation, managing budgets, client relationships, and a large team. Strong benefits, including 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Dream Nashville / Hyatt

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the Hyatt posting above: oversee hotel F&B outlets, scheduling, training, and events. Best for candidates with 2+ years F&B management and wine/beverage knowledge.

Employer: Pizza Perfect

Location: Nashville, TN 37212

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour + ~$4–$5/hour in tips

Take orders, run the register, help with food prep, and keep the shop clean at a long-time local favorite. Includes 50% health insurance contribution (FT) and 50% off food.

Employer: Dream Nashville

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee Stateside Kitchen, banquets, in-room dining, and coffee outlets. High-impact role for leaders with 3–5 years F&B management who want full-venue responsibility.

Employer: CoreVia Staffing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General Manager 4 role running large-scale food service with contract dining focus. You’ll manage people, budgets, and client relationships across a high-volume unit.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Antioch, TN (Greater Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level kitchen and counter role with paid training, free meals, and growth into management. No experience needed—good starter job in quick service.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$85,000/year as Restaurant Manager, with promotion path to $145K+

Three-month paid training, stock ownership options, and a clear path to multi-unit leadership. No restaurant experience required.

Employer: Barcelona Wine Bar

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$80,000/year

Lead a high-volume scratch kitchen, manage inventory and staff, and help shape a seasonal menu. Great for chefs with 8+ years experience who love rustic, ingredient-driven food.

Employer: The Westin Nashville

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee daily kitchen operations, food quality, and menu execution for an upscale hotel. You’ll manage the team, control costs, and collaborate on seasonal menus and events.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Nashville move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.