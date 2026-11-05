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🍽️ Nashville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12–$110K
Nashville’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, venues, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and helping guests, this week has some strong options.
Assistant Food & Beverage Manager
Employer: Hyatt / Dream Nashville
Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Step into hotel leadership overseeing bars, restaurants, and special events. Great fit if you have 2+ years F&B management and want to grow with a major brand.
Lounge Captain – Bacco Restaurant & Bar
Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Nashville
Location: SoBro, Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive salary + benefits (not fully listed)
Lead service in a fine-dining Italian lounge, mentor servers and runners, and be the main point of contact for guests in a luxury setting with strong travel perks.
Server
Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Sheraton Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Tipped/service-charge eligible
Hotel server role with free parking, free meals, and full benefits. Ideal if you like banquet and restaurant service and want steady hotel work.
Housekeeping Supervisor
Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Sheraton Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not tipped
Lead the housekeeping team, handle inspections, and keep guest areas spotless. Comes with a full benefits package and growth potential in hotel ops.
Executive Chef – Asurion Cafe
Employer: Flik Hospitality Group
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (salaried)
Run a corporate dining account: menu creation, cost control, and team leadership. Strong match for chefs with 3–5 years culinary management and high-volume experience.
Dining Room Attendant
Employer: Sodexo at Belmont University
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $17–$19/hour
Support servers by setting, bussing, and resetting tables for students and staff. Good entry role with benefits, training, and flexible hours.
Cook I – Masons at West End (AM Shift)
Employer: Loews Hotels & Co
Location: West End, Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Daytime line cook role in a Top Workplace luxury hotel. Expect high-volume, upscale cooking plus strong benefits, free meals, and parking.
Chef de Cuisine – Specialty Restaurant
Employer: The Westin Nashville / Castlerock Hospitality Management
Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, Management
Pay: $70,000–$75,000/year
Lead a signature restaurant kitchen, from menu development to cost control and team training. Includes free parking, free meals, and Marriott travel discounts.
Food & Beverage Supervisor – The Truth Music Venue
Employer: Oak View Group
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Part-time
Pay: $32/hour + 401(k) with match
Oversee bar and floor staff in the Vinyl Room during concerts and events. Great if you love live music and have 2–3 years F&B or event experience.
Pastry Cook I
Employer: Turnberry
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on pastry role focused on mise en place, HACCP standards, and daily production in a luxury environment. Good for cooks with 1+ year in a pro kitchen.
Barback
Employer: Carol Ann’s
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: Up to $15/hour + employee discount
Support bartenders by restocking, changing kegs, and keeping the bar clean. Solid fit if you’re outgoing, fast-moving, and want to break into bar work.
Food Service General Manager
Employer: Premier Global Links
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year + bonus eligibility
Lead a high-volume contract dining operation, managing budgets, client relationships, and a large team. Strong benefits, including 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.
Assistant Food & Beverage Manager
Employer: Dream Nashville / Hyatt
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Similar to the Hyatt posting above: oversee hotel F&B outlets, scheduling, training, and events. Best for candidates with 2+ years F&B management and wine/beverage knowledge.
FOH Counter Cashier
Employer: Pizza Perfect
Location: Nashville, TN 37212
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $12–$14/hour + ~$4–$5/hour in tips
Take orders, run the register, help with food prep, and keep the shop clean at a long-time local favorite. Includes 50% health insurance contribution (FT) and 50% off food.
Restaurant General Manager
Employer: Dream Nashville
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Oversee Stateside Kitchen, banquets, in-room dining, and coffee outlets. High-impact role for leaders with 3–5 years F&B management who want full-venue responsibility.
Food General Manager (Contract Dining)
Employer: CoreVia Staffing
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
General Manager 4 role running large-scale food service with contract dining focus. You’ll manage people, budgets, and client relationships across a high-volume unit.
Service Team – Kitchen Team Associate
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: Antioch, TN (Greater Nashville area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level kitchen and counter role with paid training, free meals, and growth into management. No experience needed—good starter job in quick service.
General Manager
Employer: Waffle House, Inc.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $65,000–$85,000/year as Restaurant Manager, with promotion path to $145K+
Three-month paid training, stock ownership options, and a clear path to multi-unit leadership. No restaurant experience required.
Executive Sous Chef – Edgehill
Employer: Barcelona Wine Bar
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $70,000–$80,000/year
Lead a high-volume scratch kitchen, manage inventory and staff, and help shape a seasonal menu. Great for chefs with 8+ years experience who love rustic, ingredient-driven food.
Chef de Cuisine
Employer: The Westin Nashville
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Oversee daily kitchen operations, food quality, and menu execution for an upscale hotel. You’ll manage the team, control costs, and collaborate on seasonal menus and events.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Nashville move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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