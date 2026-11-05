👔 Nashville Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Nashville’s leadership job market is hot right now, from public service and nonprofits to fintech, cloud, and big consulting. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring in and around Nashville, TN.

Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Children’s Services

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Salary: $61,812 – $77,244/year

Type: Full-time, Executive Service

Deadline: 11/09/2026

Coordinate and support accreditation work across the state’s child welfare system, partnering with regional leaders and external accrediting bodies. Great fit if you’re organized, love process improvement, and want your leadership to directly impact kids and families.

Employer: YMCA of Middle Tennessee

Location: Nashville, TN (Green Hills area)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Oversee operations for multiple YMCA locations, balancing budgets, staff development, and member experience. Ideal for a seasoned YMCA or community leader with 7+ years at the executive director level who loves visible, community-facing work.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)

Salary: $92,900 – $209,500/year + potential bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Own the inbound product strategy and roadmap for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure DevOps tools. You’ll work closely with enterprise customers and engineering to shape CI/CD, automation, and developer experience at massive scale.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $67,900 – $166,100/year + potential bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day delivery of data center operations projects, including maintenance scheduling and CMMS (Chekhub) management. Good match if you have 3–5 years in program or project management and like coordinating technical teams.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal (PEPI – CFO Services)

Location: Open to all US locations – role listed in Nashville, TN

Salary: $200,000 – $225,000/year + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead complex finance transformation projects for private equity–backed companies, from operating model redesign to automation and shared services. Best for someone with 12+ years in finance transformation and strong PE or consulting experience.

Employer: Deloitte – Enterprise Operations as a Service

Location: Nashville, TN (Travel ~25%)

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year + potential incentive bonus

Type: Full-time

Run Oracle ERP managed services workstreams, from transition through steady-state operations. You’ll manage SLAs, KPIs, staffing, and client relationships—perfect for someone with 8+ years in Oracle ERP and 3+ years leading client-facing teams.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Oracle)

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $146,300 – $306,400/year + potential bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Hands-on senior leader role over a high-performing engineering team building large-scale distributed storage for Oracle Cloud. Great for leaders with 10+ years in software development and 5+ years managing teams in mission-critical systems.

Employer: The Gate School (public charter middle school)

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year

Type: Full-time, 12-month

Build all non-classroom systems from scratch for a new tuition-free charter middle school opening in Fall 2027. Ideal for a builder with 4+ years of ops experience (including school/nonprofit/startup) who wants to own enrollment, finance, HR, facilities, and daily operations.

Employer: Amazon – Global Workplace Health & Safety

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $104,100 – $155,400/year (Nashville band) + RSUs & benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead global health and safety programs and procedures across Amazon operations, especially for high-risk activities. Great fit if you have 5+ years of program/project management and a bachelor’s in Health & Safety or related field.

Employer: BILL (Fintech)

Location: Nashville, TN (Remote-first company)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Own features in the onboarding flow for small and midsize businesses using BILL’s AP platform. Good entry-level PM role (1–2 years’ experience) where you’ll work with design, engineering, and analytics to improve activation and early retention.

Employer: Findhelp

Location: Nashville, TN (5 days in-office)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead technical onboarding projects for new clients using Findhelp’s social care platform. You’ll own the sales-to-service handoff, manage timelines, and coordinate integrations—great for a SaaS implementation or CS pro with 3+ years’ experience.

Employer: Divcon

Location: Nashville, TN (heavy travel; HQ in West Fargo, ND)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Support planning and execution of building automation and controls projects from install through commissioning. Designed as a step toward full Project Manager—ideal if you have 2–3 years in construction or BAS/MEP/HVAC and like field work.

Employer: Vizient

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $102,400 – $179,000/year + incentives

Type: Full-time

Serve as a lead expert on enterprise-wide process transformation, often in healthcare settings. You’ll partner with senior leaders, design future-state workflows, and apply data, automation, and AI to improve performance.

Employer: Traffic Plan

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year

Type: Full-time

Handle all bid and pricing requests for traffic control services, prepare detailed scopes of work, and support contract renewals. Good for someone with construction/traffic control experience and strong Excel and analytical skills.

Employer: PwC – Operations Consulting

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Consult with health plans on payer modernization using Epic’s Payer Platform. You’ll analyze operations, drive process improvements, and support change management—great for someone with 3+ years in consulting, analytics, or healthcare ops.

Employer: Thread Bank

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Own relationships with embedded banking and deposit partners, driving growth across payments, lending, and deposits. Ideal for someone with 3–5+ years in fintech/BaaS or banking and strong comfort with data and regulations.

Employer: Urban Green Lab

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, local presence required)

Salary: $95,000 – $110,000/year

Type: Full-time, starts early 2027

Lead a well-established sustainability nonprofit focused on making Nashville healthier and more resilient. You’ll drive strategy, fundraising, partnerships, and culture—perfect for a mission-driven leader with strong fundraising and community ties.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time (nights/weekends/holidays)

Run day-to-day operations for a high-energy sports entertainment venue, overseeing multiple departments and stepping in as acting GM. Great for hospitality leaders with 5+ years in high-volume venues who want a path to General Manager.

Employer: Amazon – Prime Air

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $81,200 – $142,200/year (Nashville band) + RSUs & benefits

Type: Full-time

Oversee day-to-day construction for Amazon’s drone delivery facilities, managing contracts and all disciplines from civil to commissioning. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 7+ years in project management, real estate development, or architecture/design.

Employer: MKH Search (for ENR Top 50 GC)

Location: Nashville, TN (office-based with site visits)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead ground-up higher education projects (many design-build) for a top national contractor with a $1B+ backlog. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in construction, higher-ed project experience, and want a path toward Project Executive.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.