🚧 Nashville Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Roles Up to $150K

Nashville’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you like working with your hands (and don’t mind a hard day’s work), this week has some strong options.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Nashville, TN (Polk Ave)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8–5

Salary: $60,000 – $95,000/year

Work on advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) doing diagnostics, programming, and calibrations. Good fit if you’re an experienced automotive tech (4–10 years) who likes electronics, wiring, and customer interaction.

Employer: Axiom Builders

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help close out high-rise projects by managing punch lists and doing light finish work (drywall, paint, caulking, protection removal). Great for someone who knows interior finishes and can coordinate with subs to hit deadlines.

Employer: ARCO – A Family of Construction Companies

Location: Based in Nashville, TN (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time, traveling

Salary: Not listed (vehicle allowance, per diem, ESOP, bonuses)

Lead ground-up industrial/data center projects in the field with 5–25+ years’ superintendent experience. Strong package with per diem, flights home, bonuses, and long-term perks like ESOP and sabbaticals.

Employer: Norlee Group (NLG)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior electrical estimator role handling large commercial/healthcare bids (often $50M+). Ideal if you have 7–10+ years of electrical estimating, know NEC, and want to own high-volume, complex bids.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus, etc.)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.85 – $37.20/hour flat-rate

Diagnose drivability and electrical issues, mentor other techs, and keep up with new tech via paid training. Good for experienced techs with strong brake, suspension, and electrical skills; ASE bonuses available.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Location: Based in Nashville, TN, travel across Southeast

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run large industrial and aerospace projects out of the Nashville office with regular travel (GA, AL, NC, SC, FL). You’ll own safety, scheduling, staffing, and coordination with owners and subs.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Operate hydrovac trucks for non-destructive digging around utilities. Good match if you’re safety-focused, comfortable driving commercial vehicles, and like outdoor, physical work.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Commercial journeyman role installing DWV, domestic water, gas, storm, and more. Requires Journeyman Plumbing License and 4+ years’ commercial experience; offers medical, 401(k), profit sharing, and weekly pay.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN (local only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead journeymen and apprentices on commercial plumbing projects—scheduling, ordering materials, inspections, and quality control. No per diem; they want someone already based in Nashville.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level commercial plumbing role for someone with an Apprentice License and some plumbing experience (underground, rough, finish). Training provided plus benefits, 401(k), and profit sharing.

Employer: Ace Auto Spa

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time preferred (some part-time considered)

Salary: $43,200 – $60,000/year (range also noted as $43,000–$65,000)

Mobile detailing tech role doing interior/exterior work at customer locations. Good for detail-oriented folks who like hands-on work and growth into advanced services (paint correction, ceramic coatings, leadership).

Employer: Allegheny Construction Specialties

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare detailed bids for custom commercial millwork and cabinetry. Best for someone with 3–5 years’ estimating in millwork, strong blueprint reading, and knowledge of AWI standards and materials.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level pipefitter installing chilled water, heating water, steam, and more. Requires 4+ years’ commercial/industrial experience; comes with medical, 401(k), profit sharing, and weekly pay.

Employer: Claro Inc

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop-based role building custom cabinets and furniture, plus occasional installs. Good for a detail-focused woodworker who can read drawings, run shop tools, and handle finishing and hardware.

Employer: Parthenon Plumbing Heating & Cooling

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32 – $55/hour + performance bonus (top techs can exceed $100K/year)

Residential service tech role with a focus on work–life balance (on-call only every 5 weeks, no overnight calls). Includes take-home truck, gas card, 401(k) match, and solid health benefits.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pipe welder role (1G production, must pass 6G test) on chilled water, steam, and similar systems. Great if you’ve got 4+ years’ commercial/industrial welding and want steady work with benefits and profit sharing.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate light construction equipment like mini-excavators, skid steers, rollers, and forklifts on commercial jobsites. About a year of equipment operator experience is preferred.

Employer: Michael Page (for an employee-owned GC)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year + bonus

Lead ground-up and renovation projects (office, healthcare, education, retail, etc.) for a local-focused GC with strong backlog. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a commercial superintendent and want long-term growth in Nashville.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.