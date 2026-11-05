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🚧 Nashville Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Roles Up to $150K
Nashville’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you like working with your hands (and don’t mind a hard day’s work), this week has some strong options.
Automotive ADAS Calibration Technician
Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass
Location: Nashville, TN (Polk Ave)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8–5
Salary: $60,000 – $95,000/year
Work on advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) doing diagnostics, programming, and calibrations. Good fit if you’re an experienced automotive tech (4–10 years) who likes electronics, wiring, and customer interaction.
Quality Control (QC) / Punch List Technician
Employer: Axiom Builders
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help close out high-rise projects by managing punch lists and doing light finish work (drywall, paint, caulking, protection removal). Great for someone who knows interior finishes and can coordinate with subs to hit deadlines.
Traveling Superintendent, Construction
Employer: ARCO – A Family of Construction Companies
Location: Based in Nashville, TN (travel nationwide)
Type: Full-time, traveling
Salary: Not listed (vehicle allowance, per diem, ESOP, bonuses)
Lead ground-up industrial/data center projects in the field with 5–25+ years’ superintendent experience. Strong package with per diem, flights home, bonuses, and long-term perks like ESOP and sabbaticals.
Senior Estimator (Electrical)
Employer: Norlee Group (NLG)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior electrical estimator role handling large commercial/healthcare bids (often $50M+). Ideal if you have 7–10+ years of electrical estimating, know NEC, and want to own high-volume, complex bids.
Automotive Senior Technician
Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus, etc.)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.85 – $37.20/hour flat-rate
Diagnose drivability and electrical issues, mentor other techs, and keep up with new tech via paid training. Good for experienced techs with strong brake, suspension, and electrical skills; ASE bonuses available.
Superintendent – Industrial (Traveling)
Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
Location: Based in Nashville, TN, travel across Southeast
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run large industrial and aerospace projects out of the Nashville office with regular travel (GA, AL, NC, SC, FL). You’ll own safety, scheduling, staffing, and coordination with owners and subs.
Hydrovac Operator
Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, field-based
Salary: Not listed
Operate hydrovac trucks for non-destructive digging around utilities. Good match if you’re safety-focused, comfortable driving commercial vehicles, and like outdoor, physical work.
Commercial Plumber (Journeyman)
Employer: Way Mechanical
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Commercial journeyman role installing DWV, domestic water, gas, storm, and more. Requires Journeyman Plumbing License and 4+ years’ commercial experience; offers medical, 401(k), profit sharing, and weekly pay.
Plumbing Foreman (Local Only)
Employer: Way Mechanical
Location: Nashville, TN (local only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead journeymen and apprentices on commercial plumbing projects—scheduling, ordering materials, inspections, and quality control. No per diem; they want someone already based in Nashville.
Apprentice Plumber
Employer: Way Mechanical
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level commercial plumbing role for someone with an Apprentice License and some plumbing experience (underground, rough, finish). Training provided plus benefits, 401(k), and profit sharing.
Field Technician (Auto Detailing)
Employer: Ace Auto Spa
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time preferred (some part-time considered)
Salary: $43,200 – $60,000/year (range also noted as $43,000–$65,000)
Mobile detailing tech role doing interior/exterior work at customer locations. Good for detail-oriented folks who like hands-on work and growth into advanced services (paint correction, ceramic coatings, leadership).
Estimator (Architectural Millwork)
Employer: Allegheny Construction Specialties
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Prepare detailed bids for custom commercial millwork and cabinetry. Best for someone with 3–5 years’ estimating in millwork, strong blueprint reading, and knowledge of AWI standards and materials.
Commercial Pipefitter
Employer: Way Mechanical
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Journeyman-level pipefitter installing chilled water, heating water, steam, and more. Requires 4+ years’ commercial/industrial experience; comes with medical, 401(k), profit sharing, and weekly pay.
Experienced Bench Carpenter
Employer: Claro Inc
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Shop-based role building custom cabinets and furniture, plus occasional installs. Good for a detail-focused woodworker who can read drawings, run shop tools, and handle finishing and hardware.
Plumbing Service Specialist (Residential)
Employer: Parthenon Plumbing Heating & Cooling
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $32 – $55/hour + performance bonus (top techs can exceed $100K/year)
Residential service tech role with a focus on work–life balance (on-call only every 5 weeks, no overnight calls). Includes take-home truck, gas card, 401(k) match, and solid health benefits.
Piping Welder
Employer: Way Mechanical
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Pipe welder role (1G production, must pass 6G test) on chilled water, steam, and similar systems. Great if you’ve got 4+ years’ commercial/industrial welding and want steady work with benefits and profit sharing.
Light Equipment Operator
Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Operate light construction equipment like mini-excavators, skid steers, rollers, and forklifts on commercial jobsites. About a year of equipment operator experience is preferred.
Local Broad Commercial Construction Superintendent
Employer: Michael Page (for an employee-owned GC)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year + bonus
Lead ground-up and renovation projects (office, healthcare, education, retail, etc.) for a local-focused GC with strong backlog. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a commercial superintendent and want long-term growth in Nashville.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the market is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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