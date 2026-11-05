🛒 Nashville Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nashville’s service and retail scene is buzzing right now, from big national brands to local boutiques and banks. Here are several solid options if you like helping people, solving problems, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Rivian

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.17 – $31.08/hour

Front-of-house role at an electric vehicle company, guiding owners through their service visits from check-in to pickup. Great fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and enjoy translating “mechanic speak” into plain English.

Employer: BCA Financial Services, Inc.

Location: Work from home – must live in TN or select states

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $17/hour + monthly bonus

Work from home helping patients understand and resolve medical bills over the phone. Company provides equipment and offers benefits, PTO, and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Portside

Location: Remote – based in Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary (not listed)

Manage a portfolio of aviation software customers, using data and automation to keep accounts healthy and growing. Ideal for someone with 5+ years SaaS customer-facing experience who likes analytics and process.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #688

Location: 5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Type: Full-time, mid & closing shifts

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + incentives & premiums

Work in the fashion area, helping customers, stocking, and keeping the floor looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Customer-facing role in the outdoor/lawn & garden area, helping shoppers find products and sometimes loading items. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1516 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115

Type: Full-time, flexible availability

Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy convenience store: hire and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and drive sales and profit. Good step if you have retail experience and want full P&L and team leadership responsibility.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-door and service-desk role: greet shoppers, handle returns, sell hunting/fishing licenses, and support rewards programs. Comes with full-time benefits and store/brand discounts.

Employer: imogene + willie

Location: Flagship store, Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time, in-person; weekends/holidays expected

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Work in a local denim-focused boutique, creating a memorable in-store experience and learning the product inside out. Great for someone with a “bigger than retail” mindset and love for high-quality denim.

Employer: Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (set 5-day schedules)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level healthcare management track role focused on patient and family experience and employee engagement. Good fit if you want to break into post-acute healthcare and grow into leadership.

Employer: Go Retail Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Seasonal, part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week; evenings/weekends)

Pay: Rate noted at bottom of employer’s posting

Seasonal role opening/closing a novelty/toy/calendar store, running the register, and keeping displays fresh. Nice short-term option if you want retail leadership experience and an employee discount.

Employer: DET Beverages (Reyes Beverage Group)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: $19/hour + mileage reimbursement & car allowance

Drive to grocery and beverage accounts to stock, rotate, and display beer products. Physical job with lifting and moving cases and kegs, plus solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29/hour base + incentive (guaranteed at least $20/hr total)

Top-tier retail role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech support in-store, in both English and another language. Includes annual stock grant, bonuses, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Marc Jacobs

Location: Opry Mills, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary based on experience (plus benefits & product discounts)

Lead a designer fashion store: drive sales, coach a team, manage visuals, and handle operations and loss prevention. Best for someone with 8+ years retail and 3+ years managing teams in a premium environment.

Employer: Truist

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Blend of teller and banker work: handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and make outbound calls to support sales. Comes with bank benefits, PTO, and room to grow in financial services.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, run the register, and perform light services like battery testing. Includes stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, and career growth in a stable company.

Employer: PetSmart

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, varied schedule

Pay: Hourly, at or above local minimum (exact rate not listed)

Lead day-to-day store operations: merchandising, inventory, pet care standards, and acting as leader on duty. Good step up if you have 2+ years retail supervisory experience and love working around animals.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4677 Trousdale Dr, Nashville, TN 37204

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights/weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Support the store manager with hiring, scheduling, bookkeeping, and food program execution while working the floor. Weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and a clear path into store management.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, overnight shifts

Pay: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes overnight role focused on restocking, pricing, signage, and visual merchandising so the store is ready for daytime shoppers. Great if you prefer non-customer-facing work and like a night schedule.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hybrid role: help DIY customers in-store with parts and basic installs, and also deliver parts to commercial customers. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs regularly, and driving company deliveries.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the teller/service team at a branch, handle transactions yourself, and coach staff on service and operations. Good move if you have strong cash-handling and some retail bank leadership experience.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Nashville roles tend to move fast, especially the remote and management spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.