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🛒 Nashville Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Nashville’s service and retail scene is buzzing right now, from big national brands to local boutiques and banks. Here are several solid options if you like helping people, solving problems, and staying on your feet.
Service Advisor – Nashville, TN
Employer: Rivian
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.17 – $31.08/hour
Front-of-house role at an electric vehicle company, guiding owners through their service visits from check-in to pickup. Great fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and enjoy translating “mechanic speak” into plain English.
Remote Account Representative
Employer: BCA Financial Services, Inc.
Location: Work from home – must live in TN or select states
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Pay: $17/hour + monthly bonus
Work from home helping patients understand and resolve medical bills over the phone. Company provides equipment and offers benefits, PTO, and a steady weekday schedule.
Customer Success Manager
Employer: Portside
Location: Remote – based in Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive base salary (not listed)
Manage a portfolio of aviation software customers, using data and automation to keep accounts healthy and growing. Ideal for someone with 5+ years SaaS customer-facing experience who likes analytics and process.
Fashion Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #688
Location: 5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Type: Full-time, mid & closing shifts
Pay: $15 – $28/hour + incentives & premiums
Work in the fashion area, helping customers, stocking, and keeping the floor looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Outside Lawn & Garden (Closing)
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Madison, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Customer-facing role in the outdoor/lawn & garden area, helping shoppers find products and sometimes loading items. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Retail Store Manager
Employer: Circle K
Location: 1516 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115
Type: Full-time, flexible availability
Pay: Not listed
Lead a busy convenience store: hire and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and drive sales and profit. Good step if you have retail experience and want full P&L and team leadership responsibility.
Customer Service Relations Associate – Full Time
Employer: Bass Pro Shops
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Front-door and service-desk role: greet shoppers, handle returns, sell hunting/fishing licenses, and support rewards programs. Comes with full-time benefits and store/brand discounts.
Part Time Nashville Shop Staff
Employer: imogene + willie
Location: Flagship store, Nashville, TN
Type: Part-time, in-person; weekends/holidays expected
Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Work in a local denim-focused boutique, creating a memorable in-store experience and learning the product inside out. Great for someone with a “bigger than retail” mindset and love for high-quality denim.
Customer Service/Patient Experience Professional
Employer: Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time (set 5-day schedules)
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level healthcare management track role focused on patient and family experience and employee engagement. Good fit if you want to break into post-acute healthcare and grow into leadership.
Go! Seasonal Key Holder
Employer: Go Retail Group
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Seasonal, part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week; evenings/weekends)
Pay: Rate noted at bottom of employer’s posting
Seasonal role opening/closing a novelty/toy/calendar store, running the register, and keeping displays fresh. Nice short-term option if you want retail leadership experience and an employee discount.
Beer Merchandiser
Employer: DET Beverages (Reyes Beverage Group)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, on the road
Pay: $19/hour + mileage reimbursement & car allowance
Drive to grocery and beverage accounts to stock, rotate, and display beer products. Physical job with lifting and moving cases and kegs, plus solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Sr Mobile Expert, Bilingual
Employer: T-Mobile
Location: Antioch, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $29/hour base + incentive (guaranteed at least $20/hr total)
Top-tier retail role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech support in-store, in both English and another language. Includes annual stock grant, bonuses, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.
Store Manager – Opry Mills
Employer: Marc Jacobs
Location: Opry Mills, Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Salary based on experience (plus benefits & product discounts)
Lead a designer fashion store: drive sales, coach a team, manage visuals, and handle operations and loss prevention. Best for someone with 8+ years retail and 3+ years managing teams in a premium environment.
Universal Banker – Nashville Downtown
Employer: Truist
Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Pay: Not listed
Blend of teller and banker work: handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and make outbound calls to support sales. Comes with bank benefits, PTO, and room to grow in financial services.
Parts Specialist
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Help walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, run the register, and perform light services like battery testing. Includes stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, and career growth in a stable company.
Retail Operations Lead
Employer: PetSmart
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, varied schedule
Pay: Hourly, at or above local minimum (exact rate not listed)
Lead day-to-day store operations: merchandising, inventory, pet care standards, and acting as leader on duty. Good step up if you have 2+ years retail supervisory experience and love working around animals.
Store Assistant Manager
Employer: Circle K
Location: 4677 Trousdale Dr, Nashville, TN 37204
Type: Full-time, flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights/weekends)
Pay: Not listed
Support the store manager with hiring, scheduling, bookkeeping, and food program execution while working the floor. Weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and a clear path into store management.
Overnight Task Team – Full Time
Employer: Bass Pro Shops
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, overnight shifts
Pay: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes overnight role focused on restocking, pricing, signage, and visual merchandising so the store is ready for daytime shoppers. Great if you prefer non-customer-facing work and like a night schedule.
Salesperson/Store Driver – Store 3958
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time or part-time
Pay: Not listed
Hybrid role: help DIY customers in-store with parts and basic installs, and also deliver parts to commercial customers. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs regularly, and driving company deliveries.
Bank Teller Manager (Operations Services Supervisor)
Employer: First Citizens Bank
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead the teller/service team at a branch, handle transactions yourself, and coach staff on service and operations. Good move if you have strong cash-handling and some retail bank leadership experience.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Nashville roles tend to move fast, especially the remote and management spots.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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