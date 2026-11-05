🏗️ Nashville Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Nashville’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—from data centers and automation to transportation and food production. Here are several solid roles if you like solving real‑world problems with smart design.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be on active construction sites helping manage self-perform concrete work, punch lists, QA/QC, and project documentation. Great fit if you have 2+ years in construction and a degree in construction management or engineering and want a path toward Senior Project Engineer or Superintendent.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,300 – $306,400/year + bonus/equity

Own high-level electrical architecture for data centers, from conceptual design through validation and EMC compliance. Ideal for a senior hardware leader who wants to drive enterprise-wide standards, roadmaps, and innovation with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Salas O’Brien

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead electrical design for power generation and industrial projects, while mentoring a small team of engineers and designers. Best for a 7–15 year EE with industrial/power experience, ETAP/SKM skills, and an interest in growing a practice.

Imaging Engineer II (Trimedx) – LinkedIn Posting

Imaging Engineer II

Employer: Trimedx

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep critical hospital imaging gear (X-ray, C-arms, ultrasound, etc.) running through repair, calibration, and regulatory checks. Great for techs with 3+ years imaging experience who like hands-on troubleshooting and want ongoing training and growth.

(Duplicate role also appears on Indeed; listing once for clarity.)

Employer: BL Companies

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Employee-owned firm seeking an RA with 8+ years in commercial/retail/industrial work to lead construction documents, code compliance, and coordination with MEP/structural. Strong fit if you enjoy Revit production, CA, and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $120,700 – $163,300/year

Be the subject-matter expert for electrical installation on Amazon’s next-gen material handling systems—writing job plans, auditing field installs, and driving standards. Ideal for engineers with 3+ years in MHE/automation who want to influence reliability from day one.

ERS-NETA Electrical Testing Technician – Nashville (Vertiv)

ERS-NETA Electrical Testing Technician – Nashville, TN

ERS-NETA Electrical Testing Technician – Nashville, TN

Employer: Electrical Reliability Services, Inc. (Vertiv)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead testing and maintenance of low and medium voltage power distribution systems up to 15 kV, including relay work and power studies. Requires NETA exam passed and strong switchgear testing background; expect ~50% travel and hands-on field work.

(Two postings describe the same role; included once.)

Employer: CNH Industrial

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,625 – $132,825/year + bonus

Support advanced GPS and machine control solutions for agriculture/construction customers—pre-sales demos, installs, training, and field testing. Great for engineers with 5+ years in GPS/machine control who like customer-facing, travel-heavy work.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Nashville, TN (traveling role)

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year

Join an advanced technology/data center project as a traveling field engineer, handling daily production checks, shop drawings, cost coding, and QA. Good for civil/construction grads with 1+ year experience who want big-project exposure and don’t mind life on the road.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $107,600 – $145,600/year

Own large, cross-functional automation and capacity projects for Amazon’s sub-same-day network, working with design, maintenance, and innovation teams. Best for engineers with 6+ years in industrial/operations/manufacturing and strong program management skills.

Employer: Neel-Schaffer, Inc.

Location: Nashville or Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on signals, timing, corridor and safety studies, and traffic modeling using tools like HCS and Synchro. A nice fit for 1–5 year EIs/PEs who want TDOT-facing work, flexible PTO, and a path in traffic/transportation.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, shift work

Pay: $39.23 – $44.10/hour + $1/hr 2nd shift diff + $5,000 sign-on

Maintain and improve plant electrical and automation systems (PLCs, networks, servers) in a food production facility. Great for techs with a 2-year technical degree and Allen-Bradley/Rockwell experience who want strong hourly pay and overtime potential.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $94,300 – $160,000/year

Design material handling and fulfillment systems for new and retrofit Amazon facilities worldwide, from concept through design handoff. Ideal for engineers with 3+ years in design/innovation or process/industrial engineering who like fast-paced, high-impact projects.

Employer: System One (for an end client)

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)

Type: Direct hire via staffing firm

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Use your PE license to design and sign/seal mechanical systems, lead projects, and mentor junior staff. Good match if you have 4–8 years’ experience, want a mix of design, client interaction, and some remote flexibility.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Global firm looking for a traffic engineer within its civil/structural group, likely supporting roadway and mobility projects. Best for someone who wants big-firm resources, hybrid work, and long-term infrastructure work.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail and coordinate HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical piping using Revit, AutoCAD, Fabrication CADmep, and Navisworks. Great for BIM-savvy designers who like clash detection, constructible layouts, and close collaboration with field teams.

Employer: Electric Power Systems (EPS)

Location: Nashville, TN (travel-heavy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead crews testing and commissioning high/medium/low voltage substation and industrial equipment, serve as main customer contact, and mentor junior techs. Best for 10+ year NETA III/IV-level talent who want complex field work plus strong benefits and per diem.

Employer: Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Location: Nashville, TN (Region 3 – Geodetics)

Type: Full-time, state role

Salary: $55,296 – $69,012/year (starting around $59,628)

Senior field/office role guiding survey crews and geodetic data collection for TDOT projects. Good for techs with 4+ years in transportation operations/surveying who want stable state benefits and a clear progression path.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon—Nashville roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.