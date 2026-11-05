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🏗️ Nashville Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings
Nashville’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—from data centers and automation to transportation and food production. Here are several solid roles if you like solving real‑world problems with smart design.
Project Engineer – Concrete Self Perform
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll be on active construction sites helping manage self-perform concrete work, punch lists, QA/QC, and project documentation. Great fit if you have 2+ years in construction and a degree in construction management or engineering and want a path toward Senior Project Engineer or Superintendent.
Lead Principal Electrical Engineer – Data Center
Employer: Oracle
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,300 – $306,400/year + bonus/equity
Own high-level electrical architecture for data centers, from conceptual design through validation and EMC compliance. Ideal for a senior hardware leader who wants to drive enterprise-wide standards, roadmaps, and innovation with a strong benefits package.
Electrical Engineering Design Manager
Employer: Salas O’Brien
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Lead electrical design for power generation and industrial projects, while mentoring a small team of engineers and designers. Best for a 7–15 year EE with industrial/power experience, ETAP/SKM skills, and an interest in growing a practice.
Imaging Engineer II (Trimedx) – LinkedIn Posting
Imaging Engineer II
Employer: Trimedx
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep critical hospital imaging gear (X-ray, C-arms, ultrasound, etc.) running through repair, calibration, and regulatory checks. Great for techs with 3+ years imaging experience who like hands-on troubleshooting and want ongoing training and growth.
(Duplicate role also appears on Indeed; listing once for clarity.)
Registered Architect
Employer: BL Companies
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Employee-owned firm seeking an RA with 8+ years in commercial/retail/industrial work to lead construction documents, code compliance, and coordination with MEP/structural. Strong fit if you enjoy Revit production, CA, and mentoring junior staff.
Electrical Install SME, One MHS
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $120,700 – $163,300/year
Be the subject-matter expert for electrical installation on Amazon’s next-gen material handling systems—writing job plans, auditing field installs, and driving standards. Ideal for engineers with 3+ years in MHE/automation who want to influence reliability from day one.
ERS-NETA Electrical Testing Technician – Nashville (Vertiv)
ERS-NETA Electrical Testing Technician – Nashville, TN
ERS-NETA Electrical Testing Technician – Nashville, TN
Employer: Electrical Reliability Services, Inc. (Vertiv)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead testing and maintenance of low and medium voltage power distribution systems up to 15 kV, including relay work and power studies. Requires NETA exam passed and strong switchgear testing background; expect ~50% travel and hands-on field work.
(Two postings describe the same role; included once.)
Field Applications Engineer
Employer: CNH Industrial
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,625 – $132,825/year + bonus
Support advanced GPS and machine control solutions for agriculture/construction customers—pre-sales demos, installs, training, and field testing. Great for engineers with 5+ years in GPS/machine control who like customer-facing, travel-heavy work.
Travel – Civil Field Engineer
Employer: FlatironDragados
Location: Nashville, TN (traveling role)
Type: Full-time, travel assignment
Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year
Join an advanced technology/data center project as a traveling field engineer, handling daily production checks, shop drawings, cost coding, and QA. Good for civil/construction grads with 1+ year experience who want big-project exposure and don’t mind life on the road.
Sr. Operations Engineer, Same Day Programs
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $107,600 – $145,600/year
Own large, cross-functional automation and capacity projects for Amazon’s sub-same-day network, working with design, maintenance, and innovation teams. Best for engineers with 6+ years in industrial/operations/manufacturing and strong program management skills.
Traffic Engineer – Graduate Engineer/Engineer
Employer: Neel-Schaffer, Inc.
Location: Nashville or Murfreesboro, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on signals, timing, corridor and safety studies, and traffic modeling using tools like HCS and Synchro. A nice fit for 1–5 year EIs/PEs who want TDOT-facing work, flexible PTO, and a path in traffic/transportation.
Electrical Automation Technician – 1st & 2nd Shift ($5,000 Sign-On Bonus)
Employer: Smithfield Foods
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, shift work
Pay: $39.23 – $44.10/hour + $1/hr 2nd shift diff + $5,000 sign-on
Maintain and improve plant electrical and automation systems (PLCs, networks, servers) in a food production facility. Great for techs with a 2-year technical degree and Allen-Bradley/Rockwell experience who want strong hourly pay and overtime potential.
Innovation and Design Engineer, Worldwide Design Engineering
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $94,300 – $160,000/year
Design material handling and fulfillment systems for new and retrofit Amazon facilities worldwide, from concept through design handoff. Ideal for engineers with 3+ years in design/innovation or process/industrial engineering who like fast-paced, high-impact projects.
Mechanical Engineer PE
Employer: System One (for an end client)
Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)
Type: Direct hire via staffing firm
Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year
Use your PE license to design and sign/seal mechanical systems, lead projects, and mentor junior staff. Good match if you have 4–8 years’ experience, want a mix of design, client interaction, and some remote flexibility.
Traffic Engineer
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Global firm looking for a traffic engineer within its civil/structural group, likely supporting roadway and mobility projects. Best for someone who wants big-firm resources, hybrid work, and long-term infrastructure work.
Mechanical Piping Designer
Employer: Way Mechanical
Location: Nashville, TN (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Detail and coordinate HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical piping using Revit, AutoCAD, Fabrication CADmep, and Navisworks. Great for BIM-savvy designers who like clash detection, constructible layouts, and close collaboration with field teams.
Sr. Field Technician
Employer: Electric Power Systems (EPS)
Location: Nashville, TN (travel-heavy)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead crews testing and commissioning high/medium/low voltage substation and industrial equipment, serve as main customer contact, and mentor junior techs. Best for 10+ year NETA III/IV-level talent who want complex field work plus strong benefits and per diem.
Region Geodetics Engineering Technician 4
Employer: Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Location: Nashville, TN (Region 3 – Geodetics)
Type: Full-time, state role
Salary: $55,296 – $69,012/year (starting around $59,628)
Senior field/office role guiding survey crews and geodetic data collection for TDOT projects. Good for techs with 4+ years in transportation operations/surveying who want stable state benefits and a clear progression path.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon—Nashville roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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