🎨 Nashville Arts & Media Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Nashville’s creative scene is busy right now—brands, studios, and agencies are all looking for fresh talent. If you’re into design, content, or media, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: The Boutique COO

The Boutique COO Location: Nashville, TN (100% remote, TN-based clients)

Type: Contract

Pay: From $30/hour

You’ll manage social media and content strategy for 2–5 clients you choose, creating graphics, short-form video, and campaigns. Great fit if you’re a self-starting designer/content pro who likes flexible, remote work and using AI tools.

Employer: My3Tech

Location: Nashville, TN 37243 (Hybrid, TN residents only)

Type: Contract

You’ll handle communications for public-sector/health projects, using Canva, Microsoft Office, and your writing skills to create accessible, metrics-driven content. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in public health, nonprofit, or government comms and can work in-office at least 1 day a week.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site/unspecified)

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

You’ll review and edit intelligence reports for clarity, accuracy, and tradecraft standards. This is a specialized role for someone with 8+ years’ related experience and an active TS/SCI clearance who wants to keep working on high-impact national security content.

Employer: Southern Architecture Workshop (SAW)

Location: Nashville, TN (In-person)

Type: Full-time

You’ll work on community-focused commercial interiors from concept through construction, including drawings, finishes, and client coordination. Best for designers with 4+ years’ experience, strong Revit/Adobe skills, and an interest in sustainable, long-lasting spaces.

Employer: DOT Labs (The Dot game)

Location: Nashville, TN 37219 (In-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000 per year

You’ll edit launch videos for X and Instagram, design graphics, and help shape the visual brand for a new prize-based game. Great if you have at least 1 year of pro video editing, strong Premiere Pro and social design skills, and are comfortable in a fast-moving startup.

Employer: Sinclair Broadcast Group (WZTV/WUXP/WNAB)

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)

Type: Part-time

You’ll help run live newscasts—operating cameras, audio, graphics, and doing basic editing and studio prep. No experience required; this is a solid entry point if you’re studying TV/film or want hands-on newsroom experience, especially on weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong work and clear interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.