🌿 Nashville Green & Animal Care Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nashville has some solid options right now if you love the outdoors, animals, or sustainability. Here are a few standout roles where you can grow your skills and do work that actually feels good.

Employer: Proverbs Mobile Dog Grooming

Proverbs Mobile Dog Grooming Location: Nashville, TN (work on the road , van provided)

(work , van provided) Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 per year (40% commission + 100% of tips )

(40% commission ) Type: Other / Mobile, flexible schedule

Other / Mobile, flexible schedule Why it’s worth a click: Fully equipped grooming van you take home, flexible hours, and strong earning potential if you’re an experienced groomer who loves dogs and likes working independently.

Employer: DocAir

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site, local travel to homes/building sites)

(on-site, local travel to homes/building sites) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a click: Great fit if you’re early in your environmental or public health career and want hands-on field work testing indoor air quality, collecting samples, and learning directly from senior industrial hygienists.

Employer: ERM

Location: Nashville, TN (flexible U.S. base; frequent travel)

(flexible U.S. base; frequent travel) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a click: Senior-level role leading large, complex natural gas and LNG projects, managing environmental permitting and FERC processes, and acting as a strategic advisor for major energy infrastructure clients.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Nashville, TN (one of several rotation hubs)

(one of several rotation hubs) Salary: $68,000 – $102,000 per year (base + short-term incentives)

(base + short-term incentives) Type: Full-time, 2-year rotational program (starts July 2027)

Why it’s worth a click: Designed for recent grads who want a fast-track sustainability career, with three 8‑month rotations, mentorship, global teams, and strong benefits while working on energy transition and NetZero projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on skills and paths in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.