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💰 Nashville Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $80K+ Options
Nashville’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of mix between classic accounting roles and higher-paying analytics and leadership spots. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Accounting Assistant / Receivables
Employer: Aditi Consulting
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Contract
Salary: $25–$27/hr + OT eligible
Work on a global intercompany factoring program handling weekly settlements, reconciliations, and advanced Excel reporting. Great fit if you have 10+ years experience, love spreadsheets, and want to sharpen Oracle and reconciliation skills.
AR Specialist
Employer: Soni
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Contract
Salary: $26–$28/hr
Hands-on accounts receivable role focused on collections, reconciliations, billing fixes, and cash application. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable calling customers, and strong in Excel.
Manager – Tax Transformation Consulting (Tax Systems)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,175–$237,375/yr + bonus eligible
Lead tax technology projects implementing tools like Corptax, Longview, ONESOURCE, and Oracle TRCS. Best for someone with 5+ years tax systems implementation, Big 4/large-firm experience, and a CPA/other relevant credential (or willing to obtain) who can travel up to 50%.
Senior Financial Analyst – Healthcare (Hybrid)
Employer: Vaco by Highspring
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$120,000/yr + bonus potential
Mission-driven healthcare organization with strong work–life balance and no overtime expectations. Mix of FP&A, modeling, budgeting/forecasting, and strategic support to senior leadership; healthcare experience is required.
Wealth Advisor
Employer: CyberCoders (for an independent advisory firm)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Serve ongoing client relationships with CFP-required comprehensive planning—retirement, tax, estate, risk, and investments. Firm supplies qualified leads and strong planning/investment support so you can focus on advising, not prospecting.
Note: Multiple identical Wealth Advisor postings exist; this is the same role.
Associate – Global Transaction Analytics
Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000/yr + discretionary bonus
Join A&M’s Global Transaction Analytics team supporting private equity and corporate M&A with data-driven insights. Great for someone with 2+ years in data analytics or transaction services plus tools like SQL, Alteryx, and Tableau.
Tax Associate, Business Management
Employer: Elliott Davis
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Public accounting tax role preparing returns for individuals, corporations, partnerships, estates, trusts, and nonprofits. Designed for 1–3 years recent public tax experience and someone working toward CPA, with strong benefits and generous time off.
Financial Crimes Analyst
Employer: Renasant Bank
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time (bank role; listed as “Other”)
Salary: Not listed
Investigate and prevent fraud across checks, cards, ACH, wires, Zelle, and more. Good match if you have 2+ years banking/financial crimes experience, strong judgment, and like fast-moving, investigative work.
Senior Accounting Consultant (Short-Term)
Employer: LBMC Staffing Solutions, LLC
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)
Type: Contract (4–8 weeks, full-time)
Salary: Not listed
High-impact consulting engagement focused on year-end close, audit readiness, and ERP cleanup in a project-based environment. Best for a CPA-level senior with 8+ years experience, strong GAAP, inventory/project accounting, and comfort fixing complex issues quickly.
Staff Tax Accountant
Employer: Drennan & Associates, PLLC
Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Boutique tax firm with a niche in music and entertainment. You’ll handle a wide range of tax prep and compliance for individuals, businesses, estates, and nonprofits—great if you want broad exposure and like working with creative-industry clients.
Vice President, VBC Analytics and Medical Economics (Remote)
Employer: Vori Health
Location: Remote – listed in Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive-level role leading value-based care analytics and medical economics at a virtual MSK practice. Ideal for a credentialed actuary (FSA/ASA preferred) with deep healthcare analytics experience and comfort designing actuarial models and supporting sales/client conversations.
Commercial Escrow Officer (Hybrid)
Employer: First American – National Commercial Services
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $28.09–$37.44/hr
Handle commercial real estate escrow closings, funds disbursement, and closing statements while coordinating with buyers, sellers, and lenders. Great if you have 2–4 years escrow experience (commercial preferred) and like client-facing, detail-heavy work.
ACCOUNTANT 1 – Department of Finance & Administration
Employer: State of Tennessee
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $49,176–$73,920/yr
Entry-level state accounting role supporting the Department of Environment & Conservation with grants, GL analysis, reconciliations, and AP. Requires a bachelor’s in accounting or equivalent hours; includes a one-year training period and strong job stability.
Deadline: 11/10/2026, 11:59 PM Central
Internal Controls Senior Manager
Employer: Elliott Davis
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$165,000/yr
Lead SOX, internal audit, and risk advisory engagements across multiple clients while mentoring teams and helping grow the practice. Best for someone with 7+ years in internal audit/controls advisory and proven experience managing multiple engagements.
Payroll Specialist (Hybrid)
Employer: HireRight
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own global monthly payroll processing, audits, and payroll accounting entries. Great if you have 3+ years payroll experience, advanced Excel, and want exposure to international payroll in a large, tech-enabled company.
Portfolio Associate
Employer: UBS – Parham | Deidiker Family Wealth Advisors
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support an ultra–high-net-worth wealth team with portfolio analytics, trading, and client meeting prep. You’ll recommend and execute trades, monitor allocations, and help with investment committee work; FINRA licenses (Series 7 & 66) are required or expected.
Finance Manager – Last Mile Topology & Investment Analytics
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $85,900–$146,900/yr + RSUs + sign-on + benefits
High-impact role owning capital investment analysis for Amazon’s last-mile delivery network. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in finance/analytics, strong modeling skills, and comfort influencing senior leaders on billion-dollar decisions.
Full Charge Bookkeeper
Employer: Robert Half (for a local client)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role covering payroll, cash management, AP, reconciliations, and QuickBooks across multiple entities. Good for an experienced bookkeeper who likes variety and working closely with leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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