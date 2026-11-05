💰 Nashville Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $80K+ Options

Nashville’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of mix between classic accounting roles and higher-paying analytics and leadership spots. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: $25–$27/hr + OT eligible

Work on a global intercompany factoring program handling weekly settlements, reconciliations, and advanced Excel reporting. Great fit if you have 10+ years experience, love spreadsheets, and want to sharpen Oracle and reconciliation skills.

Employer: Soni

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: $26–$28/hr

Hands-on accounts receivable role focused on collections, reconciliations, billing fixes, and cash application. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable calling customers, and strong in Excel.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,175–$237,375/yr + bonus eligible

Lead tax technology projects implementing tools like Corptax, Longview, ONESOURCE, and Oracle TRCS. Best for someone with 5+ years tax systems implementation, Big 4/large-firm experience, and a CPA/other relevant credential (or willing to obtain) who can travel up to 50%.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/yr + bonus potential

Mission-driven healthcare organization with strong work–life balance and no overtime expectations. Mix of FP&A, modeling, budgeting/forecasting, and strategic support to senior leadership; healthcare experience is required.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an independent advisory firm)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve ongoing client relationships with CFP-required comprehensive planning—retirement, tax, estate, risk, and investments. Firm supplies qualified leads and strong planning/investment support so you can focus on advising, not prospecting.

Note: Multiple identical Wealth Advisor postings exist; this is the same role.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000/yr + discretionary bonus

Join A&M’s Global Transaction Analytics team supporting private equity and corporate M&A with data-driven insights. Great for someone with 2+ years in data analytics or transaction services plus tools like SQL, Alteryx, and Tableau.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public accounting tax role preparing returns for individuals, corporations, partnerships, estates, trusts, and nonprofits. Designed for 1–3 years recent public tax experience and someone working toward CPA, with strong benefits and generous time off.

Employer: Renasant Bank

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (bank role; listed as “Other”)

Salary: Not listed

Investigate and prevent fraud across checks, cards, ACH, wires, Zelle, and more. Good match if you have 2+ years banking/financial crimes experience, strong judgment, and like fast-moving, investigative work.

Employer: LBMC Staffing Solutions, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Contract (4–8 weeks, full-time)

Salary: Not listed

High-impact consulting engagement focused on year-end close, audit readiness, and ERP cleanup in a project-based environment. Best for a CPA-level senior with 8+ years experience, strong GAAP, inventory/project accounting, and comfort fixing complex issues quickly.

Employer: Drennan & Associates, PLLC

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Boutique tax firm with a niche in music and entertainment. You’ll handle a wide range of tax prep and compliance for individuals, businesses, estates, and nonprofits—great if you want broad exposure and like working with creative-industry clients.

Employer: Vori Health

Location: Remote – listed in Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading value-based care analytics and medical economics at a virtual MSK practice. Ideal for a credentialed actuary (FSA/ASA preferred) with deep healthcare analytics experience and comfort designing actuarial models and supporting sales/client conversations.

Employer: First American – National Commercial Services

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.09–$37.44/hr

Handle commercial real estate escrow closings, funds disbursement, and closing statements while coordinating with buyers, sellers, and lenders. Great if you have 2–4 years escrow experience (commercial preferred) and like client-facing, detail-heavy work.

Employer: State of Tennessee

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,176–$73,920/yr

Entry-level state accounting role supporting the Department of Environment & Conservation with grants, GL analysis, reconciliations, and AP. Requires a bachelor’s in accounting or equivalent hours; includes a one-year training period and strong job stability.

Deadline: 11/10/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$165,000/yr

Lead SOX, internal audit, and risk advisory engagements across multiple clients while mentoring teams and helping grow the practice. Best for someone with 7+ years in internal audit/controls advisory and proven experience managing multiple engagements.

Employer: HireRight

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own global monthly payroll processing, audits, and payroll accounting entries. Great if you have 3+ years payroll experience, advanced Excel, and want exposure to international payroll in a large, tech-enabled company.

Employer: UBS – Parham | Deidiker Family Wealth Advisors

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an ultra–high-net-worth wealth team with portfolio analytics, trading, and client meeting prep. You’ll recommend and execute trades, monitor allocations, and help with investment committee work; FINRA licenses (Series 7 & 66) are required or expected.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $85,900–$146,900/yr + RSUs + sign-on + benefits

High-impact role owning capital investment analysis for Amazon’s last-mile delivery network. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in finance/analytics, strong modeling skills, and comfort influencing senior leaders on billion-dollar decisions.

Employer: Robert Half (for a local client)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role covering payroll, cash management, AP, reconciliations, and QuickBooks across multiple entities. Good for an experienced bookkeeper who likes variety and working closely with leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.