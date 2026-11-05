📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Nashville

Nashville’s admin job scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, government, and education. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, there’s a role here with your name on it.

Employer: Morph Enterprise

Morph Enterprise Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, Middle TN only)

Type: 12‑month Contract, 37.5 hrs/week

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of admin, case management, and light legal work—eligibility reviews, client interviews, legal research, and supporting attorneys. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, strong in Microsoft Office, and like structured work with some remote flexibility.

Employer: State of Tennessee – Wildlife Resources Agency

Location: Nashville, TN (On‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $39,132 – $58,800/year

Why it’s worth a look: Stable state role helping customers with hunting/fishing licenses and boat registrations, plus scanning and records work. Good for someone with strong customer service skills who wants solid benefits and predictable hours.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International / Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Front‑end hospital office role doing scheduling, insurance verification, financial counseling, and payment posting. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and bonuses in a high‑performing specialty hospital.

Employer: Tennessee State Government – Dept. of General Services (STREAM)

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid, mostly on‑site)

Type: Full‑time, Executive Service

Salary: $61,812 – $77,244/year

Deadline: 11/18/2026

Why it’s worth a look: High‑level support to the Deputy Commissioner—calendar management, executive reports, presentations, and project coordination. Great step up if you’ve supported senior leaders before and want strong state benefits and free downtown parking.

Employer: Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Temporary, Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Event‑heavy admin role running seminar series, department events, and procurement. Ideal if you like planning conferences, coordinating travel, and working closely with faculty and students in a fast‑paced academic setting.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)

Location: Nashville, TN (Remote)

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Fully remote role handling federal and state refund calculations for student financial aid. Good match if you’re strong with Excel, data entry, and regulations and want robust HCA benefits, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics

Location: Nashville, TN + satellite clinics

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Bonus: $500 Sign‑On

Why it’s worth a look: Classic medical front desk role—greeting patients, scheduling, insurance verification, collecting copays, and posting charges. Great if you have medical office or billing/coding experience and don’t mind occasional travel to other clinics.

Employer: Alston Construction

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Be the face of a national construction firm—answer phones, greet visitors, handle mail, and support office admin. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, and more).

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Hybrid role that blends project coordination and executive assistant work for an SVP—managing project plans, calendars, travel, and communications. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree who likes both spreadsheets and people.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Front desk in a vet clinic with the backing of a large veterinary network. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), discounted vet care for your own pets, and career development if you want to grow in animal care.

(Similar Veterinary Receptionist postings from Mission Pet Health with the same description are not repeated here.)

Employer: Harpeth Endodontics (Privately Owned)

Location: Nashville, TN (near Brentwood, off I‑65)

Type: Full‑time, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri + admin Wed

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Insurance‑heavy front office role—credentialing, estimates, claims, posting, and collections in a small specialty practice. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, 401(k) with match, and dental/ortho care.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Entry‑level patient access role doing check‑in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Good fit if you have less than 1 year of experience, want to get into Vanderbilt, and like direct patient contact.

Employer: Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Support attorneys in a corporate transactional practice—drafting and formatting legal documents, managing calendars, billing, and due diligence. Best for someone with 3–5 years legal admin experience and strong MS Office skills.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s worth a look: Office‑based dispatcher role taking service calls, scheduling techs, and processing work orders and billing. Great if you’re organized, like fast‑paced work, and want weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), profit sharing, and free Friday lunches.

Employer: PURE HomeRiver

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23 – $25/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Tenant‑facing role handling communication, maintenance requests, move‑ins/outs, notices, and leases. Good blend of office and field work with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and generous vacation/sick time.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

Location: Nashville, TN (On‑site, Children’s Way)

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri

Experience: 5+ years admin experience

Why it’s worth a look: Senior admin role supporting faculty development and the Chair’s office—scheduling, events, faculty processes, and confidential personnel work. Great if you’re polished, love organizing complex projects, and want long‑term growth at Vanderbilt.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville admin roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.