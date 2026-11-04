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Nashville
🏘️ Nashville Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Nashville’s growth isn’t slowing down, and planning & development roles are staying busy with it. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to executive, all tied to how our city and state grow and use land.
Senior Land Manager
- Employer: Vulcan Materials Company
- Location: Nashville, TN (multi-state portfolio)
- Salary: $149,000 – $191,000/year + bonus & benefits
- Type: Full-time
- Manage land for development, conservation, and resource use, including acquisitions, leases, and dispositions across several states. You’ll negotiate deals, work with brokers and attorneys, and guide post-operational site reuse, so this is a strong fit if you know real estate, zoning, and land use inside and out.
Assistant Property Manager – Nashville, TN
- Employer: PURE HomeRiver Property Management
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Salary: $23 – $25/hour, paid biweekly
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Support day-to-day residential property operations: tenant communication, move-ins/move-outs, maintenance requests, rent collection, and lease prep. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and wellness programs, ideal if you like organized, people-focused work.
Development Intern
- Employer: Prologis
- Location: Additional location: Nashville, TN (Central Region support)
- Salary: Undergrad: $25–$30/hour; Grad: $35–$40/hour
- Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks)
- Help the development team with cost data, construction project management software, and AI-supported workflows across the Central Region. Great for students in civil engineering, construction management, architecture, urban planning, or real estate who want real-world development experience.
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Planning, Design, & Construction
- Employer: Vanderbilt University
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Lead a 24-person team managing Vanderbilt’s capital plan, campus master planning, and design standards for new construction and renovations. This role owns everything from contracting and codes coordination to long-term campus strategy, ideal for someone with 15+ years’ experience in architecture, planning, or engineering.
Grants, Compliance, & Inspections Technical Specialist
- Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Transportation (Aeronautics Division)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Salary: $61,812 – $77,244/year
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days office / 2 days WFH)
- Support airport grants, safety inspections, and regulatory compliance for Tennessee’s public-use airports. You’ll work with FAA data systems, help manage funding, and do field inspections—good for folks who like transportation, aviation, and data-driven planning.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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