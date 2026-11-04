🏘️ Nashville Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nashville’s growth isn’t slowing down, and planning & development roles are staying busy with it. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to executive, all tied to how our city and state grow and use land.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company Location: Nashville, TN (multi-state portfolio)

(multi-state portfolio) Salary: $149,000 – $191,000/year + bonus & benefits

Type: Full-time

Manage land for development, conservation, and resource use, including acquisitions, leases, and dispositions across several states. You’ll negotiate deals, work with brokers and attorneys, and guide post-operational site reuse, so this is a strong fit if you know real estate, zoning, and land use inside and out.

Employer: PURE HomeRiver Property Management

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $23 – $25/hour , paid biweekly

, paid Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Support day-to-day residential property operations: tenant communication, move-ins/move-outs, maintenance requests, rent collection, and lease prep. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and wellness programs, ideal if you like organized, people-focused work.

Employer: Prologis

Location: Additional location: Nashville, TN (Central Region support)

(Central Region support) Salary: Undergrad: $25–$30/hour; Grad: $35–$40/hour

Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks)

Help the development team with cost data, construction project management software, and AI-supported workflows across the Central Region. Great for students in civil engineering, construction management, architecture, urban planning, or real estate who want real-world development experience.

Employer: Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Lead a 24-person team managing Vanderbilt’s capital plan, campus master planning, and design standards for new construction and renovations. This role owns everything from contracting and codes coordination to long-term campus strategy, ideal for someone with 15+ years’ experience in architecture, planning, or engineering.

Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Transportation (Aeronautics Division)

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: $61,812 – $77,244/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days office / 2 days WFH)

Support airport grants, safety inspections, and regulatory compliance for Tennessee’s public-use airports. You’ll work with FAA data systems, help manage funding, and do field inspections—good for folks who like transportation, aviation, and data-driven planning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.