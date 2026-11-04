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🧑💼 Nashville HR Jobs with Multiple Remote & Leadership Roles
Nashville’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of mix between corporate HQ roles, remote options, and people-focused jobs. If you’re in HR, recruiting, or total rewards, this week has some strong picks.
Sr. Executive Research Recruiter, Global Specialty Recruiting
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid/onsite per Amazon norms)
Salary: $110,000 – $192,400/year (Nashville range)
Type: Full-time
High-impact executive recruiting role focused on Principal Engineers across all Amazon businesses. You’ll advise senior leaders on hiring strategy, run complex global searches, and own relationships with top-tier technical talent.
HRIS Time Admin - REMOTE
Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
Location: Remote (listed for Nashville, TN)
Salary: $24.00 – $27.00/hour
Type: Full-time
Be the go-to expert for Ryder’s timekeeping systems, supporting employees and managers, auditing data, and partnering with HR and Payroll. Good fit if you like Workday/HRIS, problem-solving, and detailed compliance work.
Manager, Compensation Strategies
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Nashville, TN
Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city via link in posting
Type: Full-time
Lead compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year-end pay planning for a major professional services firm. Ideal for someone with strong Excel skills and 5+ years in broad-based comp who likes data-heavy, strategic work.
Leadership Development Manager
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote-first (role listed for Nashville, TN; U.S.-based)
Salary: $128,000 – $188,000/year (all other U.S. states range)
Type: Full-time
Own the development journey for new and emerging people leaders at a remote-first fintech. You’ll design and run scalable leadership programs, build learning communities, and use data and AI tools to improve how managers grow.
Recruiter
Employer: swipejobs
Location: Nashville, TN 37217
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Hands-on staffing recruiter role with a tech-enabled agency, focused on high-volume hiring and on-site client support. Expect a mix of recruiting, safety walk-throughs, and relationship-building with local customers.
Corporate Recruiter - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus
Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)
Location: 100 Centerview Drive, Nashville, TN 37214 (100% in-office)
Salary: $50,000 – $60,000/year base + ~$20,000 bonus target + $2,500 sign-on
Type: Full-time
Full-cycle corporate recruiting for a fast-growing logistics company with 9,000+ employees. Good for recruiters who like a performance-driven, in-office environment and want direct exposure to executive leadership.
Coordinator, People & Recruiting (Hybrid)
Employer: HarperCollins Christian Publishing
Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)
Salary: Range not listed (noted as competitive; varies by experience)
Type: Listed as Volunteer in feed, but described as a paid coordinator role
Support the VP, People and Talent Acquisition with HR processes, recruiting coordination, and onboarding. Great entry-to-mid HR role if you’re organized, love books, and want broad exposure across people operations.
Senior Compensation Analyst
Employer: Ivy Health
Location: Tennessee (Nashville-based company)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Senior-level comp role owning pay transparency compliance, Workday comp architecture, market pricing, and annual merit/bonus cycles. Strong match for someone with 5+ years in compensation and advanced analytics skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR hiring often moves fast, and your next step might start with a quick application today.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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