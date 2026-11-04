🧑‍💼 Nashville HR Jobs with Multiple Remote & Leadership Roles

Nashville’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of mix between corporate HQ roles, remote options, and people-focused jobs. If you’re in HR, recruiting, or total rewards, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid/onsite per Amazon norms)

Salary: $110,000 – $192,400/year (Nashville range)

Type: Full-time

High-impact executive recruiting role focused on Principal Engineers across all Amazon businesses. You’ll advise senior leaders on hiring strategy, run complex global searches, and own relationships with top-tier technical talent.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Remote (listed for Nashville, TN)

Salary: $24.00 – $27.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Be the go-to expert for Ryder’s timekeeping systems, supporting employees and managers, auditing data, and partnering with HR and Payroll. Good fit if you like Workday/HRIS, problem-solving, and detailed compliance work.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Nashville, TN

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city via link in posting

Type: Full-time

Lead compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year-end pay planning for a major professional services firm. Ideal for someone with strong Excel skills and 5+ years in broad-based comp who likes data-heavy, strategic work.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (role listed for Nashville, TN; U.S.-based)

Salary: $128,000 – $188,000/year (all other U.S. states range)

Type: Full-time

Own the development journey for new and emerging people leaders at a remote-first fintech. You’ll design and run scalable leadership programs, build learning communities, and use data and AI tools to improve how managers grow.

Employer: swipejobs

Location: Nashville, TN 37217

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Hands-on staffing recruiter role with a tech-enabled agency, focused on high-volume hiring and on-site client support. Expect a mix of recruiting, safety walk-throughs, and relationship-building with local customers.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Location: 100 Centerview Drive, Nashville, TN 37214 (100% in-office)

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000/year base + ~$20,000 bonus target + $2,500 sign-on

Type: Full-time

Full-cycle corporate recruiting for a fast-growing logistics company with 9,000+ employees. Good for recruiters who like a performance-driven, in-office environment and want direct exposure to executive leadership.

Employer: HarperCollins Christian Publishing

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)

Salary: Range not listed (noted as competitive; varies by experience)

Type: Listed as Volunteer in feed, but described as a paid coordinator role

Support the VP, People and Talent Acquisition with HR processes, recruiting coordination, and onboarding. Great entry-to-mid HR role if you’re organized, love books, and want broad exposure across people operations.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Tennessee (Nashville-based company)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Senior-level comp role owning pay transparency compliance, Workday comp architecture, market pricing, and annual merit/bonus cycles. Strong match for someone with 5+ years in compensation and advanced analytics skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR hiring often moves fast, and your next step might start with a quick application today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.