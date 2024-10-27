Marchessault Lifts Predators to 4-3 Overtime Win Over Blue Jackets

The Nashville Predators earned their third straight win and swept both ends of their back-to-back slate with a 4-3 defeat of the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

For the second game in a row , Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first goal to lift the Predators back into the game after falling behind, 2-0. Jonathan Marchessault potted his second goal of the season to seal the win for the Predators in overtime.

Scott Wedgewood made his second start of the season for Nashville and turned aside 25 shots to earn the win.

Zachary L'Heureux: Nashville Predators Pregame (Oct. 22, 2024) (2:11)

How the Predators lined up vs. Columbus

Forsberg-O'Reilly-Marchessault

Stamkos-Novak-Nyquist

Jankowski Sissons Evangelista

L'Heureux McCarron Smith



Josi Fabbro

Lauzon Carrier

Skjei Schenn



Wedgewood

Saros



Extra: Del Gaizo, Pärssinen, Tomasino

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Summary

After a scoreless first period, the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead on a quick wrist shot by Kirill Marchenko. Nearly three minutes later, Mathieu Olivier found Zachary Aston-Reese for a wraparound goal to extend Columbus' lead to 2-0.

Forsberg then took a drop pass from Ryan O'Reilly at 10:40 of the second period and fired a wrist shot by Daniil Tarasov to put the Predators on the board.

Nashville and Columbus traded three quick goals early in the third period. First, Cole Smith scored his first goal of the year to tie the score at 2-2, but Zach Werenski scored two minutes later to put Columbus back on top.

Just over a minute later, Alexandre Carrier fired home the game tying goal from the blue line. Zachary L'Heureux earned the primary assist on the goal for his first career NHL point.

Marchessault got the puck and spun around a Blue Jackets defender to create the space needed to beat Tarasov at 1:44 of overtime for the game winner.

Up Next

The Predators will head to Tampa Bay Monday, when Steven Stamkos will face his former team for the first time as a member of the Nashville Predators. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu in the United States.