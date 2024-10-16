Filip Forsberg Picks Auston Matthews for Rocket Richard

There are few goal-scorers in the NHL like Filip Forsberg, but even with how well he can shoot the puck and score, there are a handful of players who can consistently score more.

Some NHL players were asked to predict who will win the Rocket Richard Trophy for the most goals in the league this season and Forsberg was someone who got to reveal his pick. The Nashville Predators star scorer not only holds the franchise record for most goals in a season with 48, but also the team's all-time record of 288 goals.

Forsberg's pick to win the Rocket Richard in 2024-25 is Auston Matthews with 64 goals. The new Toronto Maple Leafs captain scored 69 goals in 81 games last season and it was the second time in the past three seasons that he's hit the 60-goal mark.

Forsberg can score as he set a career high in goals last season with 48. He shoots a lot and has some talented linemates and players to play with on the power play. He is elite, but isn't at Matthews' level. Forsberg also wouldn't outwardly pick himself to score the most goals in the league this season even though that has to be one of his goals.

Considering Forsberg is the best at scoring goals on the Predators despite Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault signing with the team, it is more realistic for him to go with a goal-scorer of Matthews' caliber than pick one of his teammates who don't have the same ceiling anymore or ever had.

Matthews hasn't started the season off right. He is scoreless through three games while Forsberg has one goal through three games. Neither are close to leading the league this early in the season, but rest assured both can flip a switch and turn on the scoring at a rapid pace at any point. Forsberg will want Nashville to just do well this season, but a nice accomplishment that he can get is 50 goals this season.

