Paul McCartney officially enters the billionaire ranks behind Jay-Z and Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney has officially joined the world’s billionaire musicians, reaching a financial milestone few recording artists achieve. The former Beatles star now has an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes estimates published November 9, 2026.

The 84-year-old British music legend ranks as the world’s third-richest musician. He sits behind Jay-Z, whose fortune is estimated at $2.8 billion, and Taylor Swift, valued at $2 billion. McCartney’s wealth reflects decades of songwriting, music publishing, touring, and ownership of valuable creative rights.

Paul McCartney reaches the $1.4 billion milestone

Forbes now estimates McCartney’s net worth at $1.4 billion, placing him among the richest entertainers worldwide. The figure also makes him the third-wealthiest musician, behind two artists with substantial business interests.

Jay-Z leads the musician rankings with an estimated $2.8 billion fortune. Taylor Swift follows with approximately $2 billion, while McCartney takes third place with $1.4 billion.

This milestone marks another chapter in McCartney’s remarkable career, which began during the 1960s. His financial success extends well beyond the music that made him famous.

How McCartney built his extraordinary fortune

McCartney’s wealth did not come solely from performing or from collecting royalties on Beatles recordings. He spent decades building businesses and securing ownership interests in valuable music publishing rights.

One of his most important business decisions involved establishing MPL Communications in 1969. The company helped him control the publishing rights for his solo work and acquire additional music catalogs.

MPL eventually became a major part of his financial portfolio. Forbes estimates the publishing company is worth at least $250 million, making it one of his most valuable assets.

MPL Communications provides a major source of income

MPL Communications is different from a traditional record label because its business centers on music publishing. It controls rights to thousands of songs, including works written by other musicians.

Its catalog includes songs associated with Buddy Holly and Carl Perkins. It also includes Broadway musical scores, including Grease, alongside popular holiday standards.

These publishing rights can generate income whenever qualifying songs are streamed, performed, or licensed. School productions, commercial uses, and recordings can all create additional revenue for the company.

The Beatles catalog remains central to his wealth

McCartney’s connection to The Beatles continues to provide substantial financial returns. The band’s music remains commercially valuable through streaming, vinyl sales, merchandise, and other licensing opportunities.

Source: meunierd/Depositphotos

Apple Corps, the company’s holding business, reportedly generates more than $50 million annually. McCartney owns 25% of the company, alongside Ringo Starr and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison.

Forbes values McCartney’s Apple Corps stake at more than $150 million. This ownership gives him another important source of wealth beyond his independent publishing business.

McCartney fought to regain control of his music

The Beatles’ early publishing arrangements limited the band’s control over its songwriting copyrights. McCartney later worked to recover rights connected to songs he helped create.

In 1985, Michael Jackson purchased the Northern Songs catalog for $47.5 million. That catalog included publishing rights to many Beatles compositions, following McCartney’s unsuccessful attempt to acquire them.

Source: ProShooter/Depositphotos

McCartney later pursued the recovery of his U.S. songwriting rights through legal action. He filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV in January 2017, and both sides reached a confidential settlement that June.

Fun fact: Paul received the honorary title of NYPD detective after performing at a charity concert supporting victims of the September 11 attacks.

Touring has added millions to McCartney’s fortune

Live performances have remained another major source of income throughout McCartney’s career. His concerts attract audiences across generations, helping him maintain a strong connection with fans worldwide.

His ‘Got Back’ tour ran from April 2022 through November 2025. The tour included 79 performances, covering multiple countries and major concert venues.

Those performances added to earnings from decades of touring and live entertainment. They also helped keep his music relevant to younger audiences discovering The Beatles and his solo recordings.

Real estate and art add to his financial portfolio

McCartney’s fortune also includes valuable property and artwork collected throughout his life. His real estate holdings extend across the United Kingdom and the United States.

His art collection includes works by renowned painters Pablo Picasso and René Magritte. These pieces represent another part of his wealth outside music publishing and entertainment.

McCartney has also developed an interest in photography over the years. His photographs documenting Beatlemania during 1963 and 1964 were exhibited at London’s National Portrait Gallery in 2023.

How McCartney compares with other billionaire musicians

McCartney’s position highlights the financial power of music ownership and long-term creative careers. His estimated $1.4 billion fortune places him among an exceptionally small group of wealthy musicians.

Jay-Z remains comfortably ahead with approximately $2.8 billion, supported by music and several business investments. Taylor Swift follows with an estimated $2 billion, benefiting from touring, songwriting, and ownership of valuable music assets.

Source: Image Press Agency/Dpositphotos

McCartney’s financial journey follows a different path, shaped by publishing rights and decades of recording history. His success also demonstrates how musicians can build lasting wealth through ownership rather than relying entirely on performance income.

Why McCartney’s billionaire status matters for music history

McCartney’s achievement reflects the lasting financial value of songwriting and music ownership. His career shows how successful artists can build wealth long after their biggest commercial releases.

His billionaire status also highlights the importance of protecting creative rights. Decades of songwriting, publishing deals, and business decisions helped turn musical success into lasting financial security.

His journey also sets an example for future generations of musicians. It demonstrates how creative ownership and smart business decisions can create wealth that lasts beyond a performer’s active touring years.

TL;DR

Paul McCartney has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

He ranks as the world’s third-richest musician.

Jay-Z leads with an estimated fortune of $2.8 billion.

Taylor Swift ranks second with approximately $2 billion.

MPL Communications is valued at at least $250 million.

McCartney owns 25% of The Beatles’ Apple Corps.

Touring, music copyrights, real estate, and artwork contribute to his wealth.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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