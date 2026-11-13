Jordan Fisher takes on Prince's iconic role in ‘Purple Rain' on Broadway

Jordan Fisher is stepping into one of Prince’s most recognizable roles as Broadway prepares to bring Purple Rain to the stage. The actor and singer has been cast as The Kid, the ambitious young musician originally portrayed by Prince in the 1984 film, marking a major milestone in Fisher’s theater career.

The new musical will begin performances on March 12, 2027, at New York City’s Majestic Theatre, with its official opening scheduled for April 12. The production will feature more than 20 songs from Prince’s legendary catalog, giving longtime fans and a new generation of theatergoers an opportunity to experience the celebrated story in a live theatrical setting.

Jordan Fisher lands the lead role in Purple Rain

The casting announcement arrived on November 10, 2026, confirming Fisher as the central character in Broadway’s upcoming adaptation. He will portray The Kid, a talented Minneapolis musician whose ambitions, personal struggles, and complicated relationships shape the story.

The role is significant because Prince made the character famous in the original 1984 movie. Rather than simply recreating the musician’s performance, Fisher will bring his own interpretation to a character closely associated with one of music history’s most recognizable entertainers.

Director Saheem Ali expressed excitement about Fisher joining the production, praising his ability to capture the character’s confidence, vulnerability, and creative spirit. Ali also highlighted the actor’s generosity and the qualities he brings to the collaborative process, describing his interpretation as something audiences will find fresh and deeply human.

When and where to see Purple Rain on Broadway

Purple Rain will arrive at the Majestic Theatre, located at 245 West 44th Street in Manhattan’s Theater District. The venue will host the musical’s Broadway performances beginning Friday, March 12, 2027, ahead of its official opening on Monday, April 12.

The production’s schedule gives audiences several weeks to experience preview performances before opening night. Preview performances are part of a Broadway show’s preparation period, allowing the creative team to refine the production before its official launch.

Tickets are available through Telecharge, the production’s designated ticketing platform. Interested theatergoers should check the official ticketing website for available performance dates, seating options, and current prices, as ticket availability and prices can vary.

What audiences can expect from the musical

The Broadway adaptation draws its story from the original Purple Rain film, which follows an aspiring musician known as The Kid in Minneapolis in 1984. As his band moves toward greater recognition, his personal history and difficult circumstances threaten to undermine the future he hopes to build.

Source: Snap Spot/Shutterstock.com

The musical will preserve the central character and the story’s connection to Minneapolis while presenting the material through a live theatrical production. Music remains at the heart of the experience, with more than 20 songs from Prince’s catalog included in the stage adaptation.

Audiences can expect familiar favorites, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You,” and “The Beautiful Ones.” These songs help connect the Broadway production to the original film and album while giving the creative team opportunities to reinterpret Prince’s music through theatrical arrangements and performances.

The creative team brings Prince’s music to the stage

The production brings together an experienced creative team led by director Saheem Ali, who received Tony Award nominations for Buena Vista Social Club and Fat Ham. Playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan is writing the book, adapting the original story for its Broadway presentation.

Jason Michael Webb will oversee music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations, bringing his Broadway experience to Prince’s extensive musical catalog. Webb previously worked on MJ: The Musical and Choir Boy, for which he received a Special Tony Award.

Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ebony Williams will develop the show’s movement and dance sequences. The design team also includes Tony Award winners David Zinn for scenic design, Montana Levi Blanco for costumes, Justin Townsend for lighting, and Gareth Owen for sound, as well as video designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom.

Prince’s longtime collaborators help preserve the musical legacy

The Broadway production also benefits from the involvement of musicians who worked directly with Prince during his career. Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are serving as music advisers, bringing personal knowledge of the artist’s music and creative approach into the production process.

Bobby Z was the drummer for The Revolution, Prince’s influential band, and performed in the original Purple Rain film. His involvement gives the Broadway adaptation a direct connection to the musicians who helped create the sound associated with the original project.

Morris Hayes also brings substantial experience, having performed with Prince’s New Power Generation for nearly two decades. He additionally served as Prince’s musical director for several years, making his contribution particularly valuable as the production adapts the music for a different theatrical format.

Fun fact: Prince’s Purple Rain album spent an impressive 24 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Why Jordan Fisher is a significant casting choice

Fisher arrives at the production with an established Broadway career and experience performing in several demanding musical theater roles. His previous credits include Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Orpheus in Hadestown, and Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen.

Source: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

He also appeared as Anthony in the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and portrayed John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton. His recent stage work includes the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, further demonstrating his continued involvement in musical theater.

The opportunity is particularly significant because The Kid marks the first role Fisher will originate in a new Broadway musical. Speaking to Good Morning America following the announcement, Fisher described the experience as especially meaningful and discussed the preparation involved in bringing the character to life.

What happens next for the Broadway production

With Fisher’s casting confirmed, attention will turn toward additional announcements about the production’s supporting performers. The Kid is the first major casting confirmation, and audiences can expect further information about the rest of the company as the Broadway opening approaches.

The creative team’s next challenge will be bringing together the performances, choreography, music and technical design into a cohesive stage experience. The involvement of Prince’s former bandmates as music advisers also provides an additional connection to the original material as rehearsals and production preparations continue.

For audiences, the confirmed dates offer an opportunity to plan ahead for the 2027 Broadway season. With previews beginning March 12 and opening night scheduled for April 12, Purple Rain is preparing to introduce Prince’s celebrated music and story to Broadway audiences through a new theatrical interpretation.

TL;DR

Jordan Fisher will play The Kid, Prince’s original character in the 1984 Purple Rain film.

The Broadway musical begins previews on March 12, 2027, at New York’s Majestic Theatre.

Official opening night is scheduled for April 12, 2027.

The production will feature more than 20 songs from Prince’s music catalog.

Saheem Ali directs, Peter Duchan writes the book, and Ebony Williams handles choreography.

Tickets are available through Telecharge, with additional casting announcements expected.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

Read More From This Brand:

The post Jordan Fisher takes on Prince’s iconic role in ‘Purple Rain’ on Broadway appeared first on NashvilleGab.