Hailey Bieber experienced PMDD after son Jack Blues was born

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a difficult part of her transition into motherhood, revealing that she experienced premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after welcoming her son, Jack Blues. The 29-year-old model and Rhode founder discussed her experience in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, bringing attention to a women’s health condition that can cause severe emotional and physical symptoms before menstruation.

Bieber, who shares Jack with husband Justin Bieber, said her symptoms became considerably more intense after childbirth compared with the premenstrual symptoms she had experienced previously. She received a PMDD diagnosis approximately 6 months after giving birth in August 2024 and has since noticed improvements, while emphasizing how conversations about women’s health can help others feel less isolated.

Hailey Bieber opens up about her postpartum PMDD experience

In her November 2026 interview, Bieber reflected on how becoming a mother changed her perspective on women’s health and the physical experiences surrounding pregnancy and childbirth. She explained that motherhood introduced her to a range of health-related challenges that she had not fully understood before experiencing them herself.

Discussing her experience with PMDD, Bieber acknowledged that the condition affected her after Jack’s arrival and that awareness remains limited. She said, “After I had my son, I struggled with that a bit, and there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it,” highlighting the need for more open discussions.

The model also explained why sharing personal experiences matters to her, particularly when women encounter health problems they might struggle to understand. Bieber believes and find reassurance through shared understanding.

When Hailey Bieber received her PMDD diagnosis

Bieber first discussed her diagnosis publicly during a March 2026 appearance on the SHE MD podcast, explaining that she learned she had PMDD approximately 6 months after giving birth. Her son, Jack Blues Bieber, was born on August 22, 2024, making the diagnosis part of her postpartum health journey rather than something she identified during pregnancy.

Before pregnancy, Bieber had already experienced premenstrual syndrome (PMS), but she noticed a significant difference after becoming a mother. The emotional symptoms surrounding her menstrual cycle became substantially more difficult, particularly during the days immediately preceding her period.

Source: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

She described experiencing overwhelming thoughts and emotions that made ordinary situations feel much more serious than they otherwise would. Bieber recalled questioning why everything suddenly felt so overwhelming, explaining that the intensity was noticeably different from her previous experiences with PMS.

What PMDD means and how it differs from PMS

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a condition involving severe emotional and physical symptoms that typically develop during the 1 or 2 weeks before menstruation. Although PMDD shares similarities with PMS, its symptoms can be considerably more disruptive and may interfere with everyday responsibilities, relationships, and overall quality of life.

Common emotional symptoms include intense irritability, anxiety, depression, mood swings, anger, difficulty concentrating, and feelings of being overwhelmed. Some people also experience physical problems, including fatigue, headaches, bloating, breast tenderness, muscle pain, and changes in sleeping patterns.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health, PMDD affects up to 5% of women of childbearing age. Researchers have not established a single cause, although sensitivity to normal hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle and to serotonin-related changes may contribute to the condition.

Why PMDD symptoms can feel overwhelming before menstruation

PMDD symptoms generally follow a recurring pattern rather than remaining equally intense throughout the entire month. They commonly appear after ovulation, during the period leading up to menstruation, and begin improving shortly after menstrual bleeding starts.

This timing can make the condition particularly confusing for someone who does not recognize the connection between their emotional experiences and their menstrual cycle. Intense anxiety, sadness, or irritability may feel like unrelated emotional difficulties until someone notices that the symptoms repeatedly appear during the same stage of their cycle.

Bieber described experiencing this pattern herself, explaining that her overwhelming feelings eased once her period began. She also said her symptoms gradually improved over time, although she did not suggest that every person with PMDD would experience the same recovery pattern or symptom changes.

How PMDD is diagnosed and what treatment options are available

Recognizing the recurring timing and severity of symptoms is an important part of identifying PMDD, because there is no single test that independently confirms the condition. Healthcare professionals generally review a patient’s medical history, discuss emotional and physical symptoms, and assess how those symptoms affect everyday functioning.

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Keeping a menstrual and symptom diary can help identify patterns that might otherwise be difficult to recognize. Recording mood changes, physical discomfort, sleep problems, and the dates of menstrual periods gives healthcare professionals useful information when evaluating possible PMDD and considering other explanations.

Fun fact: PMDD is relatively uncommon compared with ordinary PMS, affecting up to 5% of women of childbearing age, according to the U.S. Office on Women’s Health.

What women can learn from Hailey Bieber’s experience?

Bieber’s experience highlights why significant emotional changes surrounding menstruation deserve attention rather than being automatically dismissed as ordinary PMS. When symptoms repeatedly become severe enough to disrupt relationships, work, sleep or daily responsibilities, speaking with a qualified healthcare professional can help determine whether PMDD or another condition is involved.

Women experiencing similar difficulties can begin by documenting when symptoms appear, how long they last, and whether they improve after menstruation begins. This information can support more productive medical conversations and help healthcare professionals evaluate appropriate treatment options instead of relying on general assumptions about premenstrual symptoms.

TL;DR

Hailey Bieber revealed that she experienced PMDD after welcoming her son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

She received her diagnosis approximately 6 months after childbirth and discussed it on the SHE MD podcast in March 2026.

Bieber said her emotional symptoms before menstruation became much more intense than her previous PMS experiences.

PMDD can cause severe anxiety, depression, irritability, mood changes, and physical discomfort before a period.

Treatment options include SSRIs, hormonal medication, psychological therapies, and other individualized approaches.

Bieber said her symptoms gradually improved and that discussing women’s health helps people feel less alone.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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