Nashua’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both clinical and behavioral health pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or local full-time work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel contract

Schedule: 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts (7A–7P) starting 11/30/2026

13-week assignment, , starting Pay: $3,270 per week (based on 12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week; stipends TBD)

Allied health Cath Lab Tech role with aggressive compensation packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Includes lodging and meals per diem for those who qualify, license assistance, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. 1+ year of experience required; no new grads.

Employer: GateHouse Treatment

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Listed as Internship (master’s-level licensed clinician role)

Listed as (master’s-level licensed clinician role) Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Provide individual, group, and family counseling for clients with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders in a mission-driven treatment setting. You’ll complete biopsychosocial assessments, treatment plans, and documentation, and work closely with a supportive clinical team. Requires a master’s degree and NH clinical license (e.g., LADC/MLADC, LICSW, LCMHC). Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, EAP, pet insurance, company-paid life insurance, and ongoing training.

Employer: Athena Dental Group

Location: Nashua, NH 03060

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour

Family-owned, state-of-the-art dental office that’s proudly anti-corporate and focused on what’s best for patients. Looking for a kind, people-focused, drama-free team player who can work weekends. Perks include employee discount and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Nashua tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.