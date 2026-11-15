Nashua’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to advanced pharma and life sciences. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s real money on the table here.

Employer: SCIEX (a Danaher company)

SCIEX (a company) Location: Nashua, NH (remote, covering Eastern MA/Cambridge area )

(remote, covering ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$140,000 base, total target $210,000–$220,000 with commission + bonus

High-level territory role selling mass spectrometry systems into life science and biotech accounts. You’ll own a busy Eastern MA territory, work mostly from home with up to 75% travel, and drive capital equipment sales using advanced account planning and CRM tools.

Employer: Trinity Solar

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$120,000 (base salary plus commission)

Great fit if you’re new to sales and like talking with homeowners. You’ll get 4 weeks of paid training, generate leads for residential solar, and earn commission on top of a base while enjoying health, dental, company-paid vision, 401(k) with match, and life insurance.

Employer: Inizio Engage (recruiting for Aquestive Therapeutics )

(recruiting for ) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year (plus bonus and benefits)

Specialty pharma role launching Anaphylm™, a potential first-in-class, non-invasive epinephrine product. You’ll build a territory, educate healthcare providers, navigate payer access, and travel about 30% for meetings and events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on territory, expectations, and how the pay is structured.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.