Nashua’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on IT support or high-level software engineering. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: The Nash Casino

The Nash Casino Location: Nashua, NH (on-site, 310 Daniel Webster Hwy)

Type: Full-time (Sun–Tue 8am–5pm, Wed–Thu 1pm–10pm)

(Sun–Tue 8am–5pm, Wed–Thu 1pm–10pm) Salary: Not listed

Support the tech that keeps a busy casino running: PCs, networks, phones, POS, backups, and cybersecurity. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, guest-facing environment and have solid Windows Server, Office 365, and desktop support skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, wellness rewards, and free parking.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Nashua, NH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $220,000 base

Lead software work on national security and military aviation projects using C#/.NET, NodeJS, JavaScript/TypeScript, and modern web tech (React, HTML5, CSS). Role is senior-level (about 10+ years experience, CS/engineering degree) with a 9/80 compressed schedule and strong benefits, and requires the ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance.

(Also listed on LinkedIn here: Senior Software Engineer – Jacobs; it’s the same role as above.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s careers page—similar roles often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.