Nashua’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local routes and longer hauls. If you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is an entry-level management role leading Route Service Reps who deliver to local customers. No nights or weekends, lots of training and career growth, and you’ll jump in on routes when needed while building strong customer relationships.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands (Harvey Building Products)

(Harvey Building Products) Location: Based out of 30 Jacks Bridge Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053 (serving the Nashua area)

Based out of (serving the Nashua area) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Pay: $30.00/hour

Drive a tractor trailer delivering windows and doors to dealers, DCs, and job sites. Steady weekday schedule, hands-on loading/unloading, and benefits starting day 1 for full-time team members (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k, and more).

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, regional/long haul line haul

Pay: $0.774–$0.866 per mile, plus $7,500 sign-on bonus (up to $0.866/mile with 18+ months OTR)

Run regional and cross-regional routes pulling singles, doubles, or triples, with strong focus on safety and clean paperwork. Comes with competitive pay, health and dental, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and an employee stock purchase plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in our area open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.